Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

By Kit Heren

Princess Kate has been seen in public for the first time since her treatment for cancer ended.

Kate, with her husband the Prince of Wales, joined the King and Queen at church in Balmoral on Sunday.

She earlier confirmed in a video shared earlier this month that she would go back to public duties after her chemotherapy treatment ended.

In the video, Kate said: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

She had been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February with the King beginning his cancer care earlier that month following his diagnosis after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

While receiving treatment, Kate had been undertaking some work behind the scenes, meeting with her staff and representatives from the centre but these were not officially recorded.

On Tuesday, she was listed in the official record of royal events for the first time since her cancer treatment ended.

Kate was featured in the Court Circular after holding a meeting at Windsor Castle about an issue that aides in the past have described as her life's work - the early years development of children.

The princess took some time away from public engagements after being diagnosed with cancer.

She attended the King's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, in June and the following month presented the winning trophy in the men's Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.

She was also seen joining William, Charles and Camilla at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in August.