Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

22 September 2024, 13:39

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June
File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Princess Kate has been seen in public for the first time since her treatment for cancer ended.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate, with her husband the Prince of Wales, joined the King and Queen at church in Balmoral on Sunday.

She earlier confirmed in a video shared earlier this month that she would go back to public duties after her chemotherapy treatment ended.

In the video, Kate said: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Read more: Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Read more: Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate Middleton announces she has completed her chemotherapy treatment

She had been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February with the King beginning his cancer care earlier that month following his diagnosis after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

While receiving treatment, Kate had been undertaking some work behind the scenes, meeting with her staff and representatives from the centre but these were not officially recorded.

On Tuesday, she was listed in the official record of royal events for the first time since her cancer treatment ended.

Kate was featured in the Court Circular after holding a meeting at Windsor Castle about an issue that aides in the past have described as her life's work - the early years development of children.

Princess Kate at Wimbledon in July
Princess Kate at Wimbledon in July. Picture: Alamy

The princess took some time away from public engagements after being diagnosed with cancer.

She attended the King's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, in June and the following month presented the winning trophy in the men's Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.

She was also seen joining William, Charles and Camilla at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in August.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the Labour Party conference

'Full arms embargo on Israel would be a mistake and could lead to further escalation', Foreign Secretary says

Emergency services attend the site

Brother and sister killed in Italian building collapse

Miners and police officers gather around the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion

Death toll rises after methane leak causes explosion at Iranian coal mine

Angela Rayner

'We will get Britain building', Angela Rayner pledges, as deputy PM opens Labour party conference

Exclusive
Lebanese health minister Dr Firass Abiad has warned the conflict with Israel could escalate further

Lebanon 'is at war with Israel', health minister tells LBC as he shares 'fears of 'full-blown regional conflict'

Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel

Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets across Israel as fears of war mount

Exclusive
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said she is concerned about the financial health of the universities sector

Education Secretary hints at 'unpalatable' tuition fee rise amid 'concern' for financial health of universities

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with new kitten Prince

Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveils newest furry resident of Downing Street

Israel Palestinians Al Jazeera

Israel raids, shuts down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

Leader and the presidential candidate of National People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Dissanayake leads vote count in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick

Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick claims terror suspects 'waltz in on small boats'

A 'megastorm' is lashing the UK this weekend

'Megastorm' warning as UK 'hit with six weeks of rain in 12 hours', with cars left stranded as roads flood

People mill around damaged cars and debris

More than 20 hurt after Russian strike on Ukrainian apartment blocks

Holly Willoughby is said to have moved out of her family home

'It can never feel the same again': Holly Willoughby 'moves out of family mansion' after failed kidnapper jailed

The Tabas mine in Iran

Dozens dead after explosion at coal mine in Iran, with more workers left trapped inside

Israel and Lebanon have been trading heavy fire in recent days

Israeli strikes 'hit 400 Hezbollah sites', as Lebanese militants return fire, after Beirut attack death toll rises to 45

Latest News

See more Latest News

An e-bike fire gutted the home of Simon Bradshaw

'There's nothing left': Horror as e-bike battery fire guts family home, as fire brigade call outs soar
Prosecutors twice failed to bring sexual assault charges against Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed twice escaped sexual assault charges, prosecutors admit, as nearly 200 women come forward
Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Dissanayake leads early official vote count in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

UN General Assembly Security

New York interim police commissioner says federal authorities searched his homes

APTOPIX Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Hezbollah confirms more than a dozen operatives killed in Israeli strikes

APTOPIX Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Kiwi pilot freed after 19 months in rebel captivity in Indonesia’s Papua region

Haiti Kenya

Kenyan president visits Haiti as part of international effort to fight gangs

Amy Dowden at the National Television Awards

Strictly's Amy Dowden delighted with 'perfect comeback' after return to ballroom floor following cancer treatment
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua stunned as Daniel Dubois knocks out bout favourite in fifth round to retain IBF heavyweight title
'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vowes after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vows after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit