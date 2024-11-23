Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

23 November 2024, 07:51

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre
By Emma Soteriou

Princess Kate has invited the Southport stabbing survivors to a Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate met the group of children in private with William last month, following the attack which saw three girls killed.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, lost their lives, rocking not just Southport, but also the entire UK.

Now, Kate is set to reunite with the survivors at this year's Together at Christmas celebration on December 6.

The families are understood to have been invited to London for three days, with accommodation being provided by Southport Stronger Together - a charity formed to help manage public donations.

Read more: Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme

Read more: Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment

Kate and William also met members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre
"The Royal family have been a tremendous support to the families," a source told the Sun.

"The King met the survivors, then Kate took time out to meet them in private last month with Prince William.

"Now she has personally ensured everyone is invited to her concert which, this year, will mean more to her than ever before.

"It promises to be an incredible, life-affirming night and there’s been a lot of organisation involved to get it all ready."

The group of children had been at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class when attack happened.

While in the UK for her Eras tour, the singer invited some of the survivors backstage.

"The families have met the King, met Taylor Swift, and now this wonderful concert — but it is all unbearably tinged with the trauma they are still dealing with," the source said.

"It has been a horrendous time for them and none of the children or the adults who were in that room will ever be the same again."

In a personal statement in the wake of the attack, Kate said: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through."

Her Christmas service will be her first since completing her chemotherapy treatment in September.

She was diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, taking a step back from public duties while she received treatment.

The event will also come as King Charles continues his cancer recovery.

Some 1,600 invites have been sent out for the concert, which will celebrate those who have "shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive".

