Princess Kate to attend Trooping the Colour in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

By Emma Soteriou

Princess Kate will attend Trooping the Colour this weekend, making her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, will appear during the King’s Birthday Parade with her family, she confirmed.

She said she has both "good and bad days" as she continues with chemotherapy but intends to "join a few public engagements over the summer".

She added that she had been "blown away by all the kind messages of support".

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she said.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said King Charles is "delighted the princess is able to attend".

It comes after Kate was forced to miss the Trooping the Colour rehearsal last weekend.

She would have been expected to take the salute at the Colonel's Review.

A letter from Kate, which was shared on the Irish Guards account on Twitter, said: "I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour.

"I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I am unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel Review.

"Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope I can represent you all again soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.



We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.



Kate revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January.

It came after months of speculation over her health, with her last public appearance having been at the end of 2023.

King Charles, who also announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year, recently returned to public duties for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations.

Buckingham Palace said that his “treatment programme will continue" as he has not yet been given the all-clear but that his medical team are "very encouraged" by the progress he has made.

The King’s future engagements will remain “subject to doctors’ advice,” the Palace added.