Princess of Wales brushes off wolf-whistle as she launches 'life’s work' early years campaign in Leeds

The Princess of Wales brushed off a wolf whistle from a member of the public. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales arrived at a market in Leeds to launch her campaign to discuss the importance of the early childhood years, and found herself on the receiving end of a wolf whistle from a member of the public.

She was at Leeds Kirkgate Market to launch her Shaping US campaign with two separate engagements.

At the start of her tour at the market, she ignored a wolf whistle from an admirer, greeting royal fans who had waited to see her.

Kate has hailed the project as her "life's work" - aimed at highlighting the significance of the formative years of a child's life.

was at Leeds Kirkgate Market to launch her Shaping US campaign. Picture: Alamy

She will visit the University of Leeds later where she will attend a second-year lecture on the 'Psychological Approaches to Understanding and Supporting Children's Learning' module, which examines children's learning and development, including attachment theory.

In a video message released to highlight the project, the princess said: "Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives.

Kate's campaign focuses on the importance of development during early childhood. Picture: Alamy

"But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.

"Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.

She will visit the University of Leeds later where she will attend a second-year lecture. Picture: Alamy

"Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come."

The long-term project is said to be Kate's "life's work", which she hopes will influence attitudes towards children in the early years period of their lives.

A 90-second claymation film, first screened at a Shaping Us event attended by the Princess and Princess of Wales on Monday night, has also been released, depicting how the development of a young girl from the age of zero to five is shaped by interactions and her environment, and will be shown in cinemas from Friday.

The project has been described as her 'life's work'. Picture: Alamy

After meeting vendors in the market, Kate will join a discussion with market sellers and local people about their experiences of early childhood, their reflections on the Shaping Us film and what it might mean to them.

In 2012, the late Queen launched Child Friendly Leeds, an initiative which encourages residents, businesses and institutions to make the city the best place for youngster to grow up in, with the belief that the community will see social and economic benefits.

Leeds City Council, working with partners to deliver enrichment programmes to improve outcomes, has seen a safe reduction in the number of youngsters being taken into care, more teenagers going into education, employment and training, and better school attendance.