Princess of Wales walks hand-in-hand with school children on trip to National Portrait Gallery

Kate joined a class of children on the trip. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Princess of Wales has accompanied a group of young children on a trip to the National Portrait Gallery and joined them on an interactive trail exploring their emotions through paintings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate held hands with the four and five-year-olds as she stepped off their minibus and explored the popular London arts attraction.

During the trip, Kate got to know one little girl, five-year-old Grace, who attends All Souls Church of England Primary School in Fitzrovia, central London.

Together, the pair, alongside 12 other kids, toured the art portrait gallery, learning how art can help children and adults alike process their emotions.

Read more: Kate shares new image taken by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales joins a group of four and five-year-old school children at the National Portrait Gallery. Picture: Alamy

The 13 children were taken on the magical Bobeam Tree Trail based on the new Shaping Us Framework, published by Kate's Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of society's social and emotional skills.

Kate wrote the foreword for a report published to mark the launch of the framework, and described how modern life was leaving many feeling "isolated and vulnerable" during troubled periods, resulting in "poor mental health, addiction and abuse" that was "devastating" for those affected and society.

The solution was to "develop and nurture" the social and emotional skills we all possess from the moment we are born which are the "bedrock of any healthy, happy society", but this must be a priority if we are to "thrive".

Kate met museum executives from across the country who will be launching their own projects based on the framework, and told them: "I'm really excited to be using portraiture to be able to explore social and emotional skills because I feel it's such an untapped potential.

"But also to make it accessible to lots of kids, so it's not just in school but something embraced by the community."

It comes after the Palace shared a new snap of Princess Kate, taken by her son Louis, to mark World Cancer Day.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the National Portrait Gallery, London, to launch a new project from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Picture: Alamy

Kate was snapped outdoors on a wintry day by the young royal, who appears to be following in the footsteps of his mother - who is a keen amateur photographer.

The Princess could be seen standing in the woods with her arms outstretched, smiling at the camera.

A second photo was taken by the Princess herself, also issued by the Palace. She captioned the photo: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”.