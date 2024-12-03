Princess of Wales welcomes Emir of Qatar on state visit as she returns to official duties after cancer treatment

3 December 2024

The Prince and Princess of Wales played a key role for the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher
The Prince and Princess of Wales played a key role for the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales took part in a welcoming ceremony for the Emir of Qatar as she continued her return to official duties after her cancer treatment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, were greeted by royals during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry staged in Whitehall.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted them before a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, as Kate returns to official duties after successfully being treated for cancer.

The Princess of Wales ahead of a Ceremonial Welcome for the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher at Horse Guards Parade
The Princess of Wales ahead of a Ceremonial Welcome for the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher at Horse Guards Parade. Picture: Alamy

It was Kate's first appearance at a state visit since her cancer diagnosis.

She was pictured smiling in a fitted burgundy coat and hat alongside William and the VIP guests inside the residence in London.

Kate, wearing a pearl necklace and with her hair in a low chignon, was seen in conversation with Sheikha Jawaher.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in a carriage at Buckingham Palace, during day one of The Emir of the State of Qatar's visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in a carriage at Buckingham Palace, during day one of The Emir of the State of Qatar's visit. Picture: Alamy

The royal party will make their way to Horse Guards Parade by car for the traditional ceremonial welcome where they will be met by the King, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other senior government figures.

Kate is carrying out even more royal duties than previously planned at today’s state visit
Kate is carrying out even more royal duties than previously planned at today’s state visit. Picture: Getty

The Emir of Qatar begins his two-day state visit to the UK today, hosted by the King.

The Princess of Wales (right) greets Sheikha Jawaher, the wife of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
The Princess of Wales (right) greets Sheikha Jawaher, the wife of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Picture: Alamy

Charles will welcome Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry staged in Whitehall.

But missing will be Queen Camilla who, on Monday evening, pulled out of the official open-air greeting on Horse Guards Parade and a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, due to lingering effects of a recent viral chest infection.

Camilla will join the royal party later for a private lunch with the Emir and his wife and will also take part in all but one of the elements of the evening state banquet at Buckingham Palace, staged in honour of the Emir.

Read more: 'It nearly broke my heart': Mother of British hostage Emily Damari blasts Downing Street over vetoed Gaza deal

Read more: Queen set to miss start of Qatari state visit amid ongoing health concerns as Kate joins royal party

The Princess of Wales will undertake even more duties than previously planned at today’s State Visit by the Emir of Qatar
The Princess of Wales will undertake even more duties than previously planned at today’s State Visit by the Emir of Qatar. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales will take part in the ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, one of the few official appearances by Kate during a year in which she has been successfully treated for cancer.

The princess has been gradually returning to royal duties after she announced in September she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and her focus was "doing what I can to stay cancer free".

She will travel with her husband in the carriage procession and the couple will join Charles and Camilla as they host a lunch for their guests Sheikh Tamim and Sheikha Jawaher.

However, Kate will not attend the state banquet hosted by the King, although William will be a guest.

Doctors have urged Camilla, 77, to take time to rest and recover fully because of the lingering effects of the illness, contracted a month ago following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa, which include diminished reserves of energy.

She is hoping to be able to view a display of Qatari artefacts after lunch in the palace's picture gallery with her husband, the Waleses and the Emir, and at the start of the state banquet will pose for a group photo but will take a short break before dinner while guests are met in a receiving line.

No major changes are expected to her diary for the rest of the week, but the Queen has been advised by her medical team to take each day as it comes.

Meanwhile, the occasion marks the start of a busier week for Kate, who will be hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, when she is expected to be joined by her children and husband for the event.

Sheikh Tamim, 44, was educated in Britain, attending public schools Sherborne and Harrow, before graduating from Sandhurst military academy.

On Wednesday, the final day of the two-day visit, the Emir will visit Sandhurst before travelling to the Palace to bid farewell formally to the King and Queen, with Camilla expected to be there.

Sheikh Tamim will also travel to Downing Street for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Qatar, one of the richest Gulf states, is a key mediator in the Israel-Hamas war, and there are reports the Government is hoping to seal a free-trade deal with the Gulf Co-operation Council.

But the country has faced criticism over its human rights record, in particular the abuse of migrant workers during Fifa World Cup in 2022, its criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and its discrimination against women.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell condemned the decision to "reward" the Emir with the honour of a state visit, saying "Feting the Emir is collusion with tyranny".

His Peter Tatchell Foundation is to stage a peaceful protest near Buckingham Palace, at Canada Gate to the right of the royal residence, on Tuesday morning ready for when Sheikh Tamim arrives in the carriage procession.

Mr Tatchell said: "Keir Starmer and King Charles should not reward the Emir with the honour of a state visit while his regime continues to victimise women, LGBTs and migrant workers.

"Feting the Emir is collusion with tyranny."

He added: "The Qatar government is a police state dictatorship. It's guilty of systemic homophobia, sexism and the suppression of workers' rights and basic freedoms like free speech and the right to protest.

"This state visit sends the wrong message - that the UK prioritises trade and investment over human rights."The UK should be challenging Qatar's human rights record and seeking the release of political prisoners, not rewarding its ruler with royal pageantry and red carpets."

Mr Tatchell travelled to Qatar to stage an LGBT+ rights protest during the Fifa World Cup, but told how he was detained and interrogated by the authorities before being ordered to the airport to depart the country.

"This London protest is about continuing to expose the brutal reality behind Qatar's carefully crafted public image," he said.

He added: "We urge everyone who values equality and freedom to join our peaceful protest."

