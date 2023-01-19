Kate stars in Suits! Princess of Wales dons burgundy suit to meet rugby champions after taking on Prince Harry’s gig

Kate Middleton is the patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Kate Middleton donned an elegant burgundy suit today as she met wheelchair rugby players in her capacity as patron of the Rugby Football League - a role previously held by Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales has been meeting members of England's World Cup-winning wheelchair rugby league team at Hampton Court Palace in south west London.

The team won the World Cup in November, which was the country's first since the inaugural competition in 2008.

It's the Princess' second royal visit in as many days after she visited a nursery in Luton yesterday.

It also comes less than a year after Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League, a role which belonged to the Duke of Sussex before he quit as a working member of the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales Hosts Reception For England Wheelchair Rugby League Team. Picture: Getty

Princess of Wales attends a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team, at Hampton Court Palace. Picture: Getty

The Princess has spoken publicly about her passion for sport, which is seemingly shared by her children.

Speaking about her children's passion for rugby last February, Kate said: "They're all enjoying it, Louis is kamikaze, we're worrying about when he gets older, he'll be in the middle of everything."

Senior members of the Royal Family have made a number of public appearances since Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, which details his strained relationship with the rest of his family.

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint public appearance of the year at a hospital in Liverpool.

Kate and William waved at fans gathered outside the new Liverpool hospital, which opened in October 2022 after five years of delays.

During the visit, the pair chatted with those gathered outside the hospital, and thanked staff who had been working there throughout the winter.

The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside. Picture: Getty

Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Picture: Getty

William was asked about Prince Harry's book, which contains a number of serious allegations concerning Prince William, including that he physically attacked the Duke of Sussex in 2019 - but he chose to ignore questions.

The attitude of the family is yet to change this year, however, with Buckingham Palace refusing to comment on Prince Harry's claims.