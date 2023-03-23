Prison guard, 27, who had relationship with inmate and brought cannabis to prison faces jail

Hunter is facing jail. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A prison guard who started a relationship with an inmate faces jail.

Joanne Hunter, 27, started a romance with an unnamed prisoner at HMP Forest Bank, Salford, in late 2020.

She has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and bringing or conveying cannabis into the prison.

The judge at Manchester Crown Court, Judge Rachel Smith, said "immediate custody is inevitable in cases like this".

Hunter admitted conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office. Picture: Facebook

Details about the relationship, which began in December 2020 were not revealed at the court hearing, The Sun said.

She had denied bringing or conveying an unauthorised mobile phone into the prison and the offence will be left to lie on file.

Hunter is due to be sentenced in April.

She worked as a prison officer between December 2018 and December 2020.