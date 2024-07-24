Prison guard who had sex with inmate in storeroom before having his baby is spared jail

24 July 2024, 15:42

Stanton and Poole were discovered in July 2022
Stanton and Poole were discovered in July 2022

By Henry Moore

A prison officer who slept with an inmate before having his baby has been spared jail.

Rachel Stanton, 31, sobbed as she was spared time behind bars.

Ms Stanton began her relationship with armed robber Edwin Poole at HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire as he served a ten-year sentence.

The couple were discovered after prison staff found illicit photos and a love letter written by Stanton in Poole’s cell.

Appearing at Northampton Crown Court, Ms Stanton was accused of wilful misconduct in public office.

She wept as she was given a nine-month sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to take part in 20 days of rehabilitation.

Speaking at the sentencing, Judge David Herbert KC said: "You should have known better.

"There was clear undisputable evidence between you that was discovered.

"She should have known what the boundaries were. It shouldn't take training to know she shouldn't be doing that."

Mum of five Rachel Stanton was spared jail
Mum of five Rachel Stanton was spared jail. Picture: Facebook

The court heard Ms Stanton had been working as a trainee G3S security first line manager at the Northamptonshire prison when she met Poole.

Their relationship was discovered in July 2022, four years into Poole’s sentence for a role in a series of armed robberies.

This comes just weeks after a member of prison staff was charged for allegedly having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, from Fulham in south-west London, was charged after a video of the alleged activity was shared on social media.

Appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 1, she spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth.

The charge states that De Sousa Abreu "wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by engaging in a sexual act with a prisoner in a prison cell".

It is alleged to have happened at Wandsworth between June 26 and 28.

The mother was arrested at Heathrow Airport, the court heard, and was due to catch a flight to Madrid having notified the prison of her travel plans.

De Sousa Abreu, who holds a Portuguese passport, was granted conditional bail.

She will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on July 29.

