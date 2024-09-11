Starmer hits back at Sunak over prison crisis with PM ‘angry’ at being forced to free criminals early

11 September 2024, 18:39 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 18:56

More than 1,600 inmates were released yesterday in a government bid to free up space in jails
More than 1,600 inmates were released yesterday in a government bid to free up space in jails. Picture: Getty/Parliament

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister has defended freeing criminals - including some convicted killers - early from prison, as he angrily blamed the previous Government's inaction for forcing the decision.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer lashed out at former prime minister Rishi Sunak in the Commons, repeating claims he had no choice but to cut the amount of time prisoners would serve behind bars amid urgent efforts to tackle the jail overcrowding crisis.

His comments were in response to accusations from Reform UK's leader that Sir Keir was presiding over a two-tier justice system.

Nigel Farage described "some extraordinary celebratory scenes outside Britain's prisons, where in some cases serious career criminals were released" after pictures emerged of an inmate being sprayed with bubbly by friends as they left jail.

On Tuesday, around 1,700 prisoners were free from jails across England and Wales.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously announced the plans in July to cut temporarily the proportion of sentences which inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40% as the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said overcrowding had pushed jails to the "point of collapse".

The PM has defended letting some prisoners walk free
The PM has defended letting some prisoners walk free. Picture: Parliament

At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Farage said: "This to make way for, yes, rioters, but equally those who have said unpleasant things on Facebook and elsewhere on social media.

"Does the Prime Minister understand there is a growing feeling of anger in this country that we are living through two-tier policing and a two-tier justice system?"

Sir Keir hit back, telling MPs: "I'm angry to be put in a position of having to release people who should be in prison because the last government broke the prison system.

"The prime minister was repeatedly warned that he had to adopt the scheme that we put in place."

Read more: Brain-damaged man jailed for life for 1991 murder has conviction quashed after police 'bulled' a confession from him

Read more: Fury as homeless inmates released from prison early are set to be housed in taxpayer-funded hotels

Referring to reports on Alex Chalk's pleas to enact the scheme when in post, he said the former justice secretary "said if we don't do it we will have to get down on our knees and pray".

Police chiefs also "made it absolutely clear" to Mr Sunak before the election that he "needed to take action", he said - in reference to a letter police chiefs sent him in June urging him to put the plan in motion immediately as prison overcrowding was hampering officers' ability to do their jobs.

"That's how bad it was. He (Mr Sunak) delayed and increased the risks," Sir Keir added.

Jason Hoganson walking free from HM Prison Durham
Jason Hoganson walking free from HM Prison Durham. Picture: Alamy

Among those pictured walking free were fallen Hollywood actor Jason Hoganson, who was released early from serving an 18-month jail sentence at HMP Durham after reportedly beating his ex-girlfriend in the street.

According to court reports, Hoganson - who had a leading role in 1987 film Empire State - was sentenced after admitting assault by beating and breach of a restraining order and has accumulated 109 convictions after turning to drink and drugs.

Others due to be released under the scheme include Adam Andrews, who was jailed for three years after being convicted of grievous bodily harm without intent for reportedly shaking a baby so violently he was left blind, paralysed and now needs round-the-clock care.

He is eligible to be freed early because his sentence for a violent offence involves a prison term of less than four years.

Adam Andrews, 37, who was jailed for three years in March after shaking a baby and leaving it paralysed
Adam Andrews, 37, who was jailed for three years in March after shaking a baby and leaving it paralysed. Picture: Suffolk Police

Natty was among a group of teenagers who ended up in court after the death of 14-year-old Gordon Gault, who was stabbed in the arm with a machete in Newcastle in 2022 amid violence between two rival gangs stoked by drill music.

Natty supplied the weapon used in the attack after buying it online.

He faces deportation when his time in prison comes to an end, meaning he could then be moved to an immigration detention centre and held there while he awaits his removal from the country.

The Home Office said it is committed to deporting foreign criminals at the earliest opportunity but would not confirm whether this will happen to Natty as the department does not comment on individual cases.

If he is not taken from prison to detention, this may mean he could be released on licence. Even while held in detention, there are some circumstances in which he could be granted immigration bail.

Lawson Natty, who supplied a machete used to kill 14-year-old Gordon Gault in Newcastle is also to be released
Lawson Natty, who supplied a machete used to kill 14-year-old Gordon Gault in Newcastle is also to be released. Picture: Northumbria Police

The MoJ said 93% of manslaughter sentences handed down in 2022 and 2023 were longer than four years.

Earlier this week, prisons watchdog Charlie Taylor warned it was "inevitable" some prisoners released early would reoffend and end up back behind bars under the "risky" scheme.

Some who are homeless on release could be temporarily placed in taxpayer-funded budget hotels if there is not enough space in bail hostels and other community accommodation typically used for offenders, Ms Mahmood also told MPs.

A masked inmate is released from HM Prison Durham yesterday
A masked inmate is released from HM Prison Durham yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Shabana Mahmood told the Commons that inmates who are homeless on release could be temporarily placed in taxpayer-funded budget hotels if there is not enough space in bail hostels and other community accommodation typically used for offenders.

A watchdog warned it was "inevitable" some of the 1,700 prisoners being released on Tuesday from jails across England and Wales would reoffend and end up back behind bars.

The latest releases are in addition to the around 1,000 inmates normally freed each week.

Read more: Lucy Letby known as 'nurse death' at NHS hospital where she murdered babies, inquiry hears

Read more: Elon Musk slammed for 'disgusting and disturbing' tweet about Taylor Swift following Kamala Harris endorsement

Ms Mahmood announced plans in July to temporarily cut the proportion of sentences which inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40% as the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said overcrowding had pushed jails to the "point of collapse".

Telling MPs on Tuesday that the scheme coming into force was the start of the "rescue effort" for the justice system, she added: "I have authorised probation directors to make use of alternative arrangements including budget hotels as a temporary measure, for the cases that we will see in the next few weeks."

Downing Street said the policy had to be brought in to avoid "unchecked criminality" where the police and courts are unable to lock anyone up because there are no free cells.

MoJ figures showed the prison population hit a record high of 88,521 on Friday, having risen by more than 1,000 inmates over the past four weeks.

Meanwhile it emerged Rishi Sunak ignored calls from Britain's most senior police officers a week before the election warning him that failure to trigger the so-called SDS40 policy would be exploited by criminals.

A letter obtained by The Times dated June 27, signed by figures including Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and the chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council Gavin Stephens, said the overcrowding crisis in prisons was hampering police officers' ability to do their job as they urged the then prime minister to put the plan in motion immediately because it would take "many weeks to safely implement".

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the Government "had no choice but to do something" about overcrowding because "the bath was in danger of overflowing, and they either had to turn the taps off or they had to let some water out".

But he warned it was "inevitable that some of these prisoners will get recalled to custody" and that some will be homeless on release - increasing the risk that they could go on to commit more crimes.

"If people are coming out, they're not properly prepared, and they're homeless, then what we'll see is the danger that they'll commit more offences, or that they breach their bail conditions, in which case they'll end

Nick prison caller

On Monday, it emerged some victims were not prepared in the wake of their perpetrators being freed early, with The Times reporting hundreds had not been informed.

The Victims' Commissioner of England and Wales, Baroness Newlove, branded it "regrettable" that some had still not been told this was happening on the eve of the policy coming into force.

Victims are only automatically notified of an offender's release under the Government's victim contact scheme if it was a violent or sexual crime for which the person was jailed for at least 12 months, or under the victim notification scheme if it was a stalking, harassment or coercive control offence.

Both schemes are opt-in, leading to concerns some victims might have fallen through the gaps when it came to being contacted about early release.

There are also fears not all criminals with a history of domestic abuse will be exempt from the policy despite efforts to keep them behind bars.

The Government said those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse and violent crimes would not be freed early under the scheme.

But because there is no single offence for domestic abuse, and only certain crimes like coercive control, harassment and stalking which are specifically linked to this were excluded, meaning other attackers convicted of crimes like threats to kill and actual bodily harm could still qualify for early release.

Domestic Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs - who had called for a blanket exemption for all known perpetrators - said: "There is no justice in allowing perpetrators of domestic abuse to be released early.

"I worry that it might not be possible for every victim to be notified of their abuser's release and I fear they may be left blindsided, without the time to seek vital support and guidance".

Rioters are among those who could end up spending less time behind bars as the Government last month confirmed those involved in recent unrest would not be specifically excluded from early release.

However, those convicted of serious violence and serving sentences of four years or more will not be eligible, according to officials.

Mr Taylor's comments came as he published his annual report, which suggested ministers will not be able to build enough prisons to fit all criminals set to be jailed in future unless they overhaul sentencing rules.

His report said: "With the number of prisoners projected to grow by as much as 27,000 by 2028, it is unlikely to be possible to build enough new accommodation.

"Alongside decisive short-term action, there is a pressing need for a much bigger conversation about who we are sending to prison, for how long and what we want prisoners to do while they are inside."

The report also detailed the "desperate" crisis of violence and drug use behind bars, as well as the lack of available rehabilitation that would keep people from reoffending.

Charities said the early release scheme would only "buy a little time" and would not provide a lasting solution in the face of "brutalising" conditions.

Andrea Coomber KC, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said prisons and probation needed to be completely reset after she described the "woeful education and training" for inmates and "squalor, self-harm, drugs, violence and unmet mental health needs, all in the midst of severe overcrowding".

Hundreds more prisoners are due to be freed early next month in the second stage of the scheme. But the Government is under pressure to find longer-term solutions to the problem, with prison figures warning without further measures the same problem could be faced in about a year's time.

A MoJ spokeswoman said: "It is important for offenders to have a roof over their head when they leave prison, otherwise there is a high risk they will reoffend and end up back behind bars.

"That is why the Prison and Probation Service has basic housing for offenders who would otherwise be forced to sleep on the streets with additional ad hoc arrangements only to be used as an absolute last resort."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air strike

Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on UN school and homes in Gaza

African Penguins, Spheniscus demersus, aka Cape penguin, and South African penguin, The Boulders, Simonstown, Cape Peninsula, South Africa

‘Miracle’ penguin found two weeks after making great escape from Japanese zoo and travelling 50km by sea

General view of Wetherby School

Teacher at William and Harry's prep school sacked for falling asleep in class wins payout after he 'closed his eyes to think'
Kenya Airport Strike

Union calls off strike that grounded flights at Kenya’s main airport

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Lucy Letby known as 'nurse death' at NHS hospital where she murdered babies, inquiry hears

Taoiseach Simon Harris head and shoulders

Taoiseach hints billions of euro in back taxes from Apple could go on housing

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced over £600 million worth of support for Ukraine.

UK 'on verge of letting Ukraine use Storm Shadow missiles against Russia' as David Lammy unveils £600m package

Dave Grohl's teen daughters delete instagram after Foo Fighters' frontman admits fathering a baby girl outside of marriage

Dave Grohl's teen daughters delete instagram after Foo Fighters' frontman admits fathering a baby girl outside of marriage
Elon Musk has faced backlash for his tweet following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris

Elon Musk slammed for 'disgusting and disturbing' tweet about Taylor Swift following Kamala Harris endorsement

The director of Germany’s Arolsen Archives, Floriane Azoulay, talks to the relatives

Jewellery seized from Polish inmates by Nazis returned to families

Mum who went on Ibiza holiday rather than attending son's riot sentencing ordered to pay compensation

Mum who went on Ibiza holiday rather than attending 12-year-old son's riot sentencing ordered to pay compensation

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony

US commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus – and politics in view

Police Community Support Officer .PCSO, hi vis jacket

Former police support officer accused of 'stabbing herself' in bid for compensation appears in court

Student Daniela Camberos shows a banner in front of the police

Mexican senate approves judicial overhaul after protesters storm chamber

Ambassador Husam Zomlot, Head of Palestinian Mission to the UK, speaking at the Exist, Resist, Return: No to Trump???s deal! organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, at Conway Hall in London.

Palestinian Ambassador labels Israel conflict 'genocide' during speech at TUC conference

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Cornwall

Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted enjoying breakfast at Cornwall cafe before popping to Asda

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Eiffel Tower

Three terror plots targeting Olympics foiled by police, prosecutor says

A police officer stands guard as a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in a neighbourhood of Peshawar

Gunmen kill polio worker during vaccination campaign in Pakistan

More than 1,600 inmates were released yesterday in a government bid to free up space in jails

Thug who blinded and paralysed a baby and a schoolboy's killer to be freed under prison early release scheme
Taylor Swift performs

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air strike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in Muwasi

Dozens of Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes

Food, hygiene products and a laptop was stolen

Foodbank 'devastated' after thieves steal thousands worth of produce from warehouse

Video footage showed patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheerfully mixing two vintages of world-renowned Petrus in a bowl

Man behind 'Petrus punch' video that shocked wine lovers shares huge receipt for the wine

Passengers at Kenyan airport

Flights grounded at Kenya’s main airport as workers protest against Adani deal

People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Dam collapse in Nigeria sweeps deadly zoo reptiles into flooded communities

Vietnam Asia Storm

Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam storm death toll rises

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit