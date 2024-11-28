Serving prisoner and girlfriend jailed after smuggling drugs into prison

28 November 2024, 18:53 | Updated: 28 November 2024, 19:01

Mark Staniland and Natalie Quinn have been jailed
Mark Staniland and Natalie Quinn have been jailed for a string of drug-related offences. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A serving prisoner and his partner have been jailed after they were caught smuggling drugs into prison.

Convicted robber Mark Staniland, 36, orchestrated the supply of controlled drugs into HMP Nottingham with the help of his girlfriend Natalie Quinn, 42.

The pair were arrested they were found to have arranged the supply of illegal substances into the prison, where Staniland was serving an indeterminate sentence.

Staniland, now of HMP Garth, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply Class A, B and C drugs – namely heroin, cocaine, a synthetic cannabinoid and bromazolam.

Quinn, of Cherry Road, Southport, was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply Class A, B and C drugs – namely heroin, cocaine, a synthetic cannabinoid and bromazolam.

She also admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, a synthetic cannabinoid and bromazolam.

Police discovered bags filled with cocaine and cannabis during the investigation. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

A warrant at Quinn’s home in Southport found Class A, B and C drugs, mixing agents, over £7000 cash hidden in a ‘book safe’ and two high value watches, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Evidence from their conversations from prison, messages on mobile phones and ANPR evidence was used to identify five dates in 2021 where Quinn and Staniland supplied synthetic cannabinoid and cocaine to contacts in Nottinghamshire, Doncaster and Derbyshire.

It was also suspected that Quinn and Staniland were arranging for paper and envelopes soaked in ‘spice’ (synthetic cannabinoid) to be sent into Staniland and his associates in prison.

The court was told the total value of all of the controlled substances and adulterants seized by officers during the investigation to be between £127k and £194k. 

Financial enquiries revealed Quinn was using one of her bank accounts to receive money from family members of different prisoners who were at HMP Nottingham at the same time as Staniland, many of them being on the same wing.

These ranged from a one-off payment of £20 to the mother of one prisoner who transferred over £1,000 to Quinn between August and October 2021.

In total, she received £1,585 from prisoners’ family members over this time period which are believed to relate to spice paper that she and Staniland were supplying into HMP Nottingham.

The same bank account was credited with over £20,000 around the same time period with no evidence of this being any legitimate income.

Police seized a 'book safe' filled with cash during the investigation
Police seized a 'book safe' filled with cash during the investigation. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

'Clear message'

Following the sentencing on Monday, Detective Constable Catherine Bolland, of the Regional Prisons Intelligence Unit, said: “Drugs have no place in prison and hinder the rehabilitation of those who are there, often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“These sentences send a clear message that those seeking to smuggle items into our prisons will be investigated and brought before the courts.

“Our prison officers are well trained to spot signs of suspicious activity and will continue to work proactively to target those attempting to bring packages into prisons.”

