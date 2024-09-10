Some early released prisoners will be back behind bars ‘within days’ as inspector warns rehabilitation has failed

Dozens of inmates who are being released early will likely be back in jail within days. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight

Dozens of inmates who are being released early will likely be back in jail within days, the chief inspector of prisons has told LBC.

Charlie Taylor’s annual report into the state of the prison estate has been released on the same that around 1,700 convicts are being let out of jail, to ease overcrowding.

A record-high population behind bars has led to major issues around violence, drug use and sanitation, the chief inspector has said, with a lack of resources available for prisoners to engage in “purposeful activities”.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Taylor said: “The levels of overcrowding and the conditions they’re being held in means prisoners are not getting the support they need to enable them to get a job and settle when they come out.

Record-high populations behind bars has led to major issues around violence, drug use and sanitation. Picture: Alamy

“We know that 37% of people released from prison are likely to commit another offence within a year of leaving custody so the danger is that we see that revolving door of prisoners going out, potentially causing mayhem and more victims and if they haven’t had that support when they’re in prison, then the danger is that’s just repeated.”

Asked how long it would be before inmates being freed today would be back in jail, Charlie Taylor said “some of those people will be back within days”.

LBC has also been told that probation officers are feeling “a sense of anxiety” over the early release of prisoners this week.

For the first time, inmates serving a standard determinate sentence of five years or less, are being considered for release after they’ve served 40% of the time behind bars.

That’s set to be extended further next month to some offenders who have served more than five years in prison.

Ian Lawrence, general secretary of the NAPO union, which represents probation officers, told LBC: “Already probation staff are beleaguered with excessive workloads and there is serious concern amongst our members about the capacity to cope with the tranche of early releases coming on stream.

“I think the risk is that it won’t make a lot of difference to the prison capacity if many of the people who are released early end up on a recall back to prison in short order.

Prison population hits record high in week before early release scheme starts

“There’s the potential that people will not have somewhere permanent to live - and thereby not meet the terms of their release - or they get lost in the system and then there’s the risk of reoffending.

“The government needs to have a good look at sentencing policy in our prisons in the long term - there are too many people in there for non-public safety offences who really should not be there.”

It’s also been revealed that not all victims have been told that their perpetrators are being let out of prison this week, earlier than had been anticipated.

The Victims’ Commissioner, Baroness Newlove, said: “Clear and timely communication with victims is crucial to building trust and confidence. From the beginning, I sought assurances that all impacted victims would be informed of any early release dates, affording them the opportunity to request protective measures. I understand this has not been possible in every case, leaving some victims unaware of their offender’s early release.

“While I recognise the challenges in reaching certain groups of victims, this is regrettable and must be addressed.

“As Victims’ Commissioner, I am concerned about the impact of these early releases on victims' confidence in our justice system. It is essential that transparency and rigorous oversight guide our approach. Victim safety must remain the absolute priority.”