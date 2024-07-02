Prisoner filmed 'having sex with prison guard' has 'pregnant girlfriend and is in jail for £65,000 jewel heist'

2 July 2024, 12:19 | Updated: 2 July 2024, 12:40

Linton Weirich is accused of appearing in a sex video with prison guard Linda de Sousa Abreu
Linton Weirich is accused of appearing in a sex video with prison guard Linda de Sousa Abreu. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A prisoner who is accused of having sex with a female prison guard is said to have a pregnant girlfriend, and to be serving a sentence for a botched robbery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Linton Weirich, 36, who was filmed in a video that allegedly shows him having sex with guard Linda De Sousa Abreu, is serving a four and a half year sentence in HMP Wandsworth for stealing £65,000 worth of goods from a house in Kensington.

West Londoner Weirich stole jewellery, handbags and a laptop, among other goods, in March 2022, MailOnline reported. He was jailed on June 7 at Kingston Crown Court.

De Sousa Abreu, 30, from Fulham in south-west London, was charged with misconduct in a public office after a video of the sexual activity was shared on social media.

Read more: Wandsworth prison officer accused of being filmed having sex with inmate appears in court - after Heathrow arrest

Read more: Woman arrested after female prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in Wandsworth prison

Linton Weirich
Linton Weirich. Picture: Social media

She appeared in court on Monday accused of "wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconduct[ing] [her]self in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by engaging in a sexual act with a prisoner in a prison cell".

Weirich's partner is also said to be seven months pregnant. A source told the paper that she had been hospitalised through stress after the video emerged over the weekend.

"This is the last thing she needs in her condition, it's extremely upsetting," they said.

"This stupid video has affected her health, she was hospitalised at the weekend through stress. She fears it will bring on premature labour."

Linton Weirich
Linton Weirich. Picture: Social media

The incident is alleged to have happened at HMP Wandsworth between June 26 and 28.

The clip shows the woman performing a sex act at the Category A jail in south-west London.The two go on to have sex while the other cellmate films on a mobile phone.

The friend, who is smoking while recording, says: “Guys we've made history, this is what I'm telling you.”

Later in the video he adds: “This is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Linda De Sousa Abreu appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Linda De Sousa Abreu appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

De Sousa Abreu was arrested at Heathrow Airport, the court heard, and was due to catch a flight to Madrid having notified the prison of her travel plans.

De Sousa Abreu, who holds a Portuguese passport, was granted conditional bail.

Linda De Sousa Abreu leaves Uxbridge Magistrates' Court where she is charged with misconduct in public office.
Linda De Sousa Abreu leaves Uxbridge Magistrates' Court where she is charged with misconduct in public office. Picture: Alamy

Appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday, she spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth.

She will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on July 29.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

