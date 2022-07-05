Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways

5 July 2022, 05:49

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic
Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Priti Patel has demanded police to use tough new powers which include imprisonment to stop fuel protesters blocking major roads across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new measures to tackle non-violent demonstrations that cause a significant disruptive impact on the public came into effect on June 28 as part of changes to the law.

Police have been urged by the Home Secretary to take a zero-tolerance approach to fuel campaigners after a group of protesters gridlocked motorways and A-roads yesterday, sparking fears that protests could continue throughout summer.

A Home Office source told the Daily Mail: "Through our Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, we have given the police a wealth of powers to deal with disruptive and damaging protests, including imprisonment and unlimited fines for those blocking a highway - actions which inflict further pain on those affected by rising prices.

"The Home Secretary would encourage and support the police to make use of all the powers available to them.

"Forces need to move people on. These protests are blocking people from getting to work and from carrying out other vital journeys - this is not about whether you believe in the cause or not."

The stance was supported by Downing Street, with a senior Government source telling The Times: "The Government has given the police a lot of powers to deal with this sort of stuff and we are looking to them to use it. We want to know what they are going to do about it."

Read more: Arrests made as protesters block motorways over fuel prices and slam 'greedy' Govt

Some 12 people were arrested on Monday as dozens of campaigners calling for a cut in fuel duty targeted the M4 in South Wales and Somerset, and stretches of the M5 from Devon to Bristol, with rolling go-slow roadblocks in the morning rush-hour.

There were also protests on the A38 in Devon and at a Tesco petrol station in Shepton Mallet.

Further afield, there were demonstrations on the M54 in Shropshire, near the Ferrybridge services in West Yorkshire, on the A64 in the York area, on the M180 near Scunthorpe, and on the A12 in Essex.

The protests, which started at around 7am, are understood to have been organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.

Separately, two climate change protesters were arrested in London after gluing themselves to the frame of John Constable's masterpiece The Hay Wain at the National Gallery.

It came after the latest figures from Experian showed the average price of petrol reached a new high of 191.5p per litre on Sunday, while the average price of diesel was 199.0p per litre.

Read more: What is the petrol price app? How to find the cheapest fuel in your area

Dozens of police vans and hundreds of officers from both Gwent Police and Avon and Somerset Police were at the Prince of Wales Bridge, which runs between England and Wales, at 8.30am when four people were arrested and 10.45am when another eight people were arrested.

Last month, the Competition and Markets Authority launched a "short and focused review" of how much drivers are being charged for fuel after a request by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told MPs last Tuesday he will carefully consider calls for a "more substantial" fuel duty cut.

Vicky, one of those protesting in Cumbria, said she was sacked from her job as she couldn't afford to fill her truck.

She told LBC she is demonstrating to "stop the greedy people at the top fleecing us dry".

"Enough is enough, we've had enough," she said, as she slammed the Government for "making us bankrupt, living in our homes like prisoners".

"We want our freedom back and we are going to take it," she said.

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names

Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion

A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London

Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb and officers are searching for a suspect who fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said on Monday.

Police arrest 'armed, dangerous' rapper, 22, after six killed in July 4th Chicago shooting

Police arrest 'armed, dangerous' rapper, 22, after six killed in July 4th Chicago shooting

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed the prime minister over the appointment of MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip despite allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

'You cannot judge on rumour': Jacob Rees-Mogg backs PM over Chris Pincher appointment

Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Labour's Brexit plan

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams Labour over 'half-cocked' Brexit plan

Single-sex toilets to be mandatory in all public buildings

Shahida Parveen died after a routine appointment turned fatal

Mum-of-three killed in botched operation by elderly doctor who lied about his age

Climate protesters cover Constable painting with 'apocalyptic vision of the future'

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was rescued from the water at West Angle Bay on Friday evening and airlifted to hospital but could not be saved.

Boy, 11, dies on Pembrokeshire beach after getting into trouble in the water

Boy, 11, dies on Pembrokeshire beach after getting into trouble in the water

Former doctor Vinesh Godhania, who was jailed for secretly filming women taking showers and having sex on a pin-hole camera hidden in an electric toothbrush, has been struck off the medical register

'Porn addict' doctor struck off after being jailed for secretly filming women having sex

'Porn addict' doctor struck off after being jailed for secretly filming women having sex

Some say fish tanks, dim lighting and calming music would make parliament more inclusive

Fish tanks and calming music could be introduced to make Parliament more 'inclusive'

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'

EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned

EasyJet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption
Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

One person killed after Bedford gas explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'
A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'
Demographer Paul Morland says childless people should be taxed

Tax childless adults to tackle plummeting birth rates, leading demographer says
The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park
Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says
The Special Air Service has banned troops from using "offensive" nicknames

SAS bans troops from using offensive nicknames such as 'Doris, Ruperts and crabs'
Motorists face "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways

Arrests made as protesters block motorways over fuel prices and slam 'greedy' Govt
Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain the appointment of Chris Pincher

PM under pressure to explain Chris Pincher appointment after 'groping' allegations
Jake McLean (centre) was reportedly killed in the crash, whilst Yazmin Oukhellou (insert) was injured

Lauren Goodger's ex Jake McLean dies in car crash with TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou injured

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking
Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'
James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face

