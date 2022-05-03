Priti Patel could face legal action over delays to Ukraine refugee visa scheme

3 May 2022, 06:53

Delays to the Ukrainian visa scheme are set to be the subject of a lawsuit against the Home Office
Delays to the Ukrainian visa scheme are set to be the subject of a lawsuit against the Home Office. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Would-be sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine visa scheme are threatening the Government with legal action on behalf of hundreds of Ukrainian refugees who have spent weeks waiting to come to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A class action lawsuit is being prepared over "inordinate and unreasonable delays" in processing hundreds of visa applications made in March.

Figures shared with the PA News Agency last week, compiled by would-be hosts, show there were at least 800 Ukrainian refugees still waiting for visas after applying within the first two weeks of the scheme opening.

The groups behind the action, Vigil 4 Visas and Taking Action Over the Homes for Ukraine Visa Delays, say the delays have put people in Ukraine and border countries at risk, and heaped "considerable pressure and strain" on UK hosts.

Read more: Boris Johnson slammed for 'hare-brained' plan to revive '80s Right to Buy policy

Read more: Leaked documents suggest US poised to overturn abortion rights

Lawyers for the groups are planning to send a pre-action protocol letter to the Home Office this week.

Katherine Klinger, who has helped organise vigils outside the Home Office over the past week, said hosts reported "utter despair, shame and sense of responsibility" over the delays.

"Perhaps the most striking thing I've noticed is the utter despair, shame and sense of responsibility so many hosts report," she said.

"Hosts are in tears sometimes when they report to us what has happened in the past six weeks - dozens of emails, phone calls, letters, trips to the Home Office, MPs' involvement etc - it's very humbling."

The groups are due to launch an online Crowdfunder on Tuesday morning to raise up to £15,000 to help pay for the legal costs.

The legal letter will highlight ten cases of Ukrainians who are still waiting for their visas after applying during the days after the Homes for Ukraine scheme first opened on March 18.

These include the case of a Ukrainian mother and her daughter, aged under 10, who applied for their visas around five weeks ago.

The mother received her visa on April 18 but the little girl is still waiting.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has previously defended the visa scheme
Home Secretary Priti Patel has previously defended the visa scheme. Picture: Alamy

They are not alone - there are multiple similar cases where family members, usually with young children, are waiting for longer than their relatives for permission to travel.

The legal action is being prepared by Amanda Jones, an immigration and public law barrister, and follows a previous successful individual challenge, the group said.

They said the judicial review would be brought on the grounds that the Home Office has a policy of delaying the March applications, and deciding later applications instead; or that the system is so chaotic and unstable that it is unreasonable.

Millions of people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded at the end of February
Millions of people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded at the end of February. Picture: Alamy

A Government spokesperson said: "In response to Putin's barbaric invasion we launched one of the fastest and biggest visa schemes in UK history.

"Over 86,000 visas have been issued so Ukrainians can live and work in the UK.

"The changes the Home Office has made to streamline the visa system, including simplifying the forms and boosting staff numbers, are working and we are now processing visas as quickly as they come in - enabling thousands more Ukrainians to come through our uncapped routes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The US may overturn a landmark case legalising abortion

Roe v Wade: Leaked documents suggest US poised to overturn abortion rights

Boris has hailed Ukrainians in his speech to politicians

'Ukraine's finest hour': Boris hails resistance against brutal Russian invasion

An investigation is under way after an intruder reportedly spent the night at barracks with Royal Guardsman

Queen hit by security breach after intruder 'spends night' in barracks near Windsor Castle

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in Lakeside shopping centre

Tuesday will mark 15 years since Madeleine McCann went missing.

Madeleine McCann's parents hopeful for 'answers' to 'horrific crime' 15 years on

Police attended the scene at the M1 near Barnsley in South Yorkshire. (stock photo)

Four teens removed from the side of a motorway while 'attempting to make a TikTok video'

Boris Johnson is reported to be planning a scheme similar to Margaret Thatcher's Right to Buy.

Boris Johnson slammed for 'hare-brained' plan to revive '80s Right to Buy policy

A man has been stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Murder probe after man stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral

Dmitry Kiselyov said a Russian nuclear attack would turn Britain into a ‘radioactive desert’

Russian TV threatens underwater Poseidon nuke could 'drown Britain in radioactive tsunami'

A group of migrants arrived at Dover on Sunday.

More than 200 migrants arrive at Dover after 11-day 'pause' in Channel crossings

The evacuation from a steel plant in Mariupol has begun.

Hundreds trapped in Mariupol steelworks as evacuation of 100 women and children delayed

People are experience long delays with renewing passports.

Brits face holiday chaos as 'just 50% of passports will be renewed in time for summer'

Boris Johnson has been urged to respond to the reports a 'Sexist of the Year' award was given out at Downing Street.

Sexist of the Year award 'handed out at lockdown-breaking Downing Street Christmas party'

Emergency services attend a four-vehicle crash on the M4 near Heathrow Airport.

Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after multi-car crash near Heathrow Airport

Princess Charlotte and the family cocker spaniel, Orla

Happy birthday Charlotte: Princess smiles in celebration pictures taken by mum Kate

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been accused of racism and sexism with his plan to bring staff back to the office

Apple accused of racism and sexism over plan to get workers back to the office

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalia Pototska, 43, cries as her grandson Matviy looks on in a car at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday May 2 2022

Civilians head for safety after being rescued from Mariupol steel mill
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant as residents wearing face masks line up for mass coronavirus testing outside a residential complex on Tuesday May 3 2022 in Beijing

Beijing ‘preparing 1,000-bed hospital’ to deal with spike in Covid cases
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court on Monday night

‘Draft opinion’ suggests Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights – report
British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands premier claims immunity in cocaine case
Chad Smith

Red Hot Chili Peppers honour Foo Fighters’ drummer at Jazz Fest
Dubai Delivery Strike

Dubai delivery drivers walk off job in rare protest over pay

Nigeria building collapse

Five dead as building in Nigeria’s commercial hub collapses

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Israel hits out at Russia over Lavrov’s Nazism remarks

A child looks through a car windscreen as his family waits to be processed upon their arrival from Vasylivka at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

People fleeing besieged Mariupol describe weeks of bombardments
Israelis watch a fireworks display during the celebrations for Israel’s 70th Independence Day at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv in 2018

No fireworks for Israeli Independence Day over military veterans’ PTSD concerns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson has defended Boris Johnson over Labour attacks during PMQs

'Nobody's perfect': Rachel Johnson's fiery clash with a caller over personal attacks on the PM
Ex-Tory MP admits to being victim of harassment in Commons

Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools
'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration Lawyer says Boris Becker could be deported under PM's reforms

'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration lawyer says Becker may be deported under reforms
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use
Andrew Castle 'shocked' as Boris Becker is jailed for over two years

Andrew Castle 'reeling' as his 'great mate' Boris Becker is jailed
Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'
This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police