Priti Patel 'thinks Met is rotten from top to bottom' after Sarah Everard murder

11 October 2021, 08:40

Priti Patel has clashed with Dame Cressida Dick
Priti Patel has clashed with Dame Cressida Dick. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Priti Patel believes the Met is "rotten from top to bottom" and views it as "absolutely the worst" of Britain's police forces, according to a report.

The Home Secretary wants to bring the force under greater political control after the murder of Sarah Everard, and is said to have been left frustrated when dealing with senior officers, including the embattled commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

The Times said Ms Patel lost patience with Dame Cressida, believing her to have been "very defensive" and "tin eared", telling the Met's chief to "cut the crap" at one stage.

An inquiry into how the Met handled the Sarah Everard case – in which its officer, Wayne Couzens, handcuffed her under false circumstances before raping and killing her – has been announced, while another inquiry has been launched by the commissioner into the force's culture.

The clash with Dame Cressida comes despite top Tories lining up publicly to back the commissioner in recent weeks. She has faced calls to stand down.

Read more: Sajid Javid tells LBC Cressida Dick is the 'right person' to lead under-fire Met

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Health secretary Sajid Javid, a former Home Secretary, told LBC's Andrew Castle that she was the "right person" to implement reforms and said "we've just got to make sure" changes are put in place.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse told LBC's Nick Ferrari she was the "the right person for the job" and cited her commitment to improving the force.

Dame Cressida was given a two-year extension to her contract despite opposition to her staying as London’s top cop.

Ms Patel’s view of the Met as “rotten from top to bottom” was the Times’ own characterisation of beliefs, with a senior Home Office source telling the paper about her views.

It said she wants to use the recently established National Policing Board to hold forces to account.

The Met declined to comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Increasing concerns have been raised over a lack of face-to-face appointments with GPs

'A home visit would have saved her': Man who lost wife to cancer criticises online GP consultations
Submarine secrets were hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, it is alleged

US Navy engineer 'caught sending out nuclear sub secrets in peanut butter sandwich'

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Minister: 'Nobody feels more let down' than police officers after Sarah Everard's murder

A Russian spy stole information about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, reports say

Russian spy 'stole Oxford vaccine blueprint to use in Sputnik jab'

The Met has dropped its review into Ms Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew

'No further action': Met drops probe into Virginia Giuffre's claims against Prince Andrew

The Government has removed its advice not to travel to a number of long-haul flight destinations

Red list slashed as latest travel update comes into force

Pregnant women now make up 17% of the most critically ill patients with covid-19

Pregnant women urged to get vaccine as data shows they make up fifth of severe Covid cases

A total of 750 allegations of sexual assault have been made against police officers between 2016 and 2020

Hundreds of sexual assault allegations made against police officers, shocking data shows

Covid passes will be needed for nightclubs and events from Monday

Welsh Covid pass needed for nightclubs and large events from Monday

Police want to speak with Jason Bell after a woman was stabbed on Broxwood Way

Police hunt man after woman dies with stab injuries in Camden

Boris Johnson has been told to "get a grip" to avoid job losses in the energy industry

Union urges PM to 'get a grip' to save jobs amid ongoing energy crisis

A man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a fatal stabbing in Oxford

Man, 20, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Oxford

The northern flank of the volcano collapsed over the weekend, triggering new lava flows.

La Palma volcano partially collapses, spewing 'explosive bombs' of molten rock

MP for Stoke-on-Trent, Jonathan Gullis, has been forced to defend the comments after widespread criticism.

Tory MP doubles down on claim white privilege is 'an extremist ideology'

A 19-year-old man was killed in the double stabbing, while another 19-year-old was injured.

Young man stabbed to death and another injured in double stabbing in Bradford

More than 1,100 migrants crossed the channel on Friday and Saturday.

More than 1,100 migrants cross Channel to UK in two days

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Business Secretary told Swarbrick on Sunday he will not be calling for bailouts for UK energy suppliers.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Energy price cap 'not going anywhere'
Chris Packham revealed his home was targeted in an arson attack

Police probe arson attack at Chris Packham's home

Fuel stations and power plants in Lebanon have been forced to close.

Energy crisis: Warnings of blackouts in India and China and gas prices soar in Europe
A shortage of HGV drivers has caused disruption to the UK's supply chains

Supply chain crisis: Thousands more HGV drivers to be trained - but not before Christmas
Gerald Darmanin said "not one euro has been paid" of the promised £54m the UK promised to France to help prevent migrant crossings

'Not one euro paid' of money promised to France to tackle migrant crossings - minister
Many people have been struck down by a cold as seasonal viruses begin to circulate once more

UK 'floored' by 'worst cold ever' as indoor social mixing surges
On September 22 Lebanon's newly formed Government raised prices of gasoline, diesel and gas cylinders by about 20 per cent

Lebanon’s electricity supply shuts off as power stations run out of fuel
Shoppers have been experiencing shortages in recent weeks

Empty shelves as supply crisis ‘leaves one in six unable to buy essentials’
Pro-choice campaigners march in Texas earlier this month

Texas abortion ban reinstated by appeal court

The Home Secretary has said she supports the plans for a 888 phone line

Home Secretary backs '888' phone number to keep women safe at night

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis
The steel industry chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'PM needs to bang heads together' to avoid steel sector crisis, industry boss says
Camilla Tominey: Boris Johnson deserves his holiday in Marbella

Camilla Tominey: Boris Johnson deserves his holiday in Marbella
Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work
Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'
Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike

Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month
Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears
Key British industries will buckle if govt doesn't provide support, industry boss warns

Key industries will buckle if govt doesn't provide support, expert warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police