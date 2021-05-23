Patel to pledge 'wholesale reform' of UK's 'broken' immigration system in major speech

23 May 2021, 23:26 | Updated: 23 May 2021, 23:31

Priti Patel will make a major speech on immigration on Monday
Priti Patel will make a major speech on immigration on Monday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Priti Patel will pledge "wholesale reform" of the UK's "broken" immigration system in a major speech on Monday, with plans for a "fully digital border" within five years.

The Home Secretary will promise to deliver a system that works for the "law-abiding majority" and against those who seek to "abuse our hospitality and generous spirit".

She will also launch the US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling.

READ MORE: Priti Patel denies Dominic Cummings' claims herd immunity was considered by Government

The Home Office said it would make the border more secure, with automated checks to prevent foreign criminals travelling to the country while enabling the Government to count who is coming in and going out.

ETAs will be required by anyone without a visa or immigration status – although they will not be needed by Irish citizens – with ministers promising the system will be operational by the end of 2025.

In her speech to a conference organised by the Bright Blue and British Future think tanks, Ms Patel will say anything less than "wholesale reform" of the immigration system would not meet the demands of the public.

"They want a new system that works for the law-abiding majority and against those who hope to abuse our hospitality and generous spirit,” she will say, according to an advance extract of her address.

"The immigration system is broken, but this country isn’t. We can’t fix the system overnight, but we will fix it.

"We have to make sure the system reflects the values and wishes of the vast majority of Britons of all colours and creeds. They simply want an approach to immigration that is fair but firm."

It comes after the Government set out plans in the Queen’s Speech earlier this month to toughen laws to deny refugee status to any asylum seekers who have passed through a safe country before reaching the UK.

The proposal was condemned by the United Nations refugee agency and by charities who said it would be a betrayal of Britain’s historic tradition of providing protection to people fleeing persecution.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sasha Johnson has been named as the victim of a shooting in London

Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist 'fighting for life after being shot in London'
Belarus Opposition

President’s opponent arrested after plane diverted to Belarus over bomb threat
Italy Cable Car Deaths

14 dead and child in hospital after cable car plunges in Italy
The Ryanair flight was diverted to Belarus

UK condemns Belarus after Ryanair flight diverted 'so blogger could be arrested'
Congo Volcano

15 dead as lava pours into Congo villages after volcano erupts
The possibility of tighter restrictions for UK tourists was raised on Sunday

France considering stricter restrictions for British tourists over variant concerns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

BBC reform should begin with embracing opinion content, Maajid Nawaz insists

BBC reform should begin with embracing opinion content, Maajid Nawaz insists
The Government has 'hung veterans out to dry', says ex-SAS soldier

The Government has 'hung veterans out to dry', says ex-SAS soldier
Father's harrowing story highlights need to allow men space to grieve

Father's harrowing story highlights need to allow men space to grieve
Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch live from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch live from 9am

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer
David Lammy attacks 'abominable' treatment of Windrush generation by state

David Lammy attacks 'abominable' treatment of Windrush generation by state

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London