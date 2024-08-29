Head chef of luxury restaurant left in 'critical condition' after Notting Hill Carnival attack

29 August 2024, 10:47 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 11:09

Mussi Imnetu
Imnetu is a Swedish national who was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he's a chef. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

The head chef of a top restaurant and exclusive members club in Dubai is critically ill in hospital after being attacked near Notting Hill Carnival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway, at 11:22pm on Monday.

A 31-year-old man from Newham has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Imnetu's family is being supported by specialist officers.

The Metropolitan Police are extending the appeal for information for the public's help in understanding this attack.

According to The Arts Club Dubai website, Imnetu has worked under chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and has worked in London and New York.

Prior to his arrival at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai, he enjoyed two spells at the sister Club in London, plus time at Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

Mussi Imnetu, 41, is the head chef of a top restaurant in Dubai. Picture: The Arts Club Dubai

Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street - an exclusive members-only social club in Mayfair - shortly after 1pm on Monday.

He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He later bought a white baseball cap.

He arrived at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 10.30pm and again, he was alone.

The restaurant was serving food from stalls outside and playing music.

The venue and surrounding area were extremely busy with people who had been to Carnival.

The force said Imnetu, who is a Swedish national, was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lived and worked as a chef.

Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday. Picture: MPS

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met's Homicide Command, said: “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 13:00hrs and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at 22:30hrs.

“If you visited the restaurant between 22:00hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch.

“Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation?

"The attack happened around 23:20hrs. Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack, we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.

"We are releasing Mussie's name and two photos of him - one showing him on the day of the attack - in the hope that it triggers someone's memory and prompts them to come forward."

Exterior of The Arts Club members-only social club in Dover Street, Mayfair
Exterior of The Arts Club members-only social club in Dover Street, Mayfair. Picture: Alamy

