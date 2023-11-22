Shocking moment Pro-Palestine activist claims she’s ‘cleaning the street’ as she tears down posters of kidnapped Israeli children

Ami Kaufman filmed Anna Laurini ripping down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas. Picture: Twitter/X @AmiKaufman

By Ana Truesdale

A Jewish journalist filmed a Pro-Palestine activist tearing down posters of kidnapped Israeli children in north London before allegedly making an anti-Semitic comment.

Footage filmed by Jewish journalist Ami Kaufman shows Italian artist Anna Laurini tearing down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas.

The video shows Ms Laurini tearing down the posters off a bridge wall in Primrose Hill, as she shouts: “Clean the street, clean the s***.”

When Mr Kaufman confronts her, Ms Laurini shouts: “Are you Zionist? Are you Zionist? Are you pro-genocide? Are you killing all the children?”

Ms Laurini then continues ripping and says: “I’m doing this to clean the street.”

“Those are innocent people," Mr Kaufman says as he films her.

She then turns to walk away after yelling back: “No they are not!”

Mr Kaufman posted his video to X/Twitter and claimed that when he stopped filming, Ms Laurini made an anti-Semitic comment.

I'm walking home in London, get off at Chalk Farm, and see a woman tearing down posters.

"I'm doing this to clean the street. Clean the shit."

Then, when I put my phone down, she turned to me and said: "Ah, look at your nose. I see your nose."

I cried the rest of the way home. pic.twitter.com/HnFV95CT7J — Ami Kaufman (@AmiKaufman) November 21, 2023

“When I put my phone down, she turned to me and said: ‘Ah, look at your nose. I see your nose.’ I cried the rest of the way home," he wrote.

The Jewish Chronicle reported in August that artist Anna Laurini has previously promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on social media.

The paper showed an image she allegedly shared on the social media site Gab which implies that Jewish people control the media, government, banking, and pornography.

Gab is a social media website which calls itself "the home of free speech" and is known for its far-right user base.

Ms Laurini denied that she posted anti-Semitic content. She told the Jewish Chronicle, “I cannot now recall the content of the postings that you claimed I share on social media [sic].”

She claimed the Gab account was “closed down over two years ago.”

The incident comes after a bus passenger yelled “Only Jews eat at McDonald’s” during an anti-Semitic rant on Armistice Day.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that it was investigating the video of the incident on the bus, which was filmed in Kentish Town, Camden.

“There is no place in London for hate”, the force said.