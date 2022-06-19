Probe into Meghan Markle bullying claims 'will never be published'

The results of the internal Palace probe will be kept sealed, it is reported. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The findings from a highly sensitive inquiry into claims the Duchess of Sussex bullied members her staff will never be made public.

Buckingham Palace has no plans to make any of the findings public, issue a statement about the inquiry or publicly acknowledge any changes to its HR policies as a result of the probe, it is reported.

The Sunday Times claims the report is being kept under wraps to protect those who took part and avoid any further rifts between Harry and Meghan and the palace.

Buckingham Palace is believed to have ‘improved policies and procedures’ within its HR department.

The Palace declined to comment.

The inquiry was launched in March last year and it is understood to have concluded recently. It was prompted by claims two senior members of staff were bullied by Meghan during her time as a working royal. The Duchess of Sussex denied the claims and were described as a ‘calculated smear campaign’ against her by her lawyers.

Meghan’s spokesman said in a statement last year: "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

A palace spokesman said at the launch of the investigation: “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learnt.

“The royal household has had a dignity at work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”