Ceremonial procession and lying-in-state: What's happening today and how to watch

The fifth day of events to mark the Queen's death includes a procession and the beginning of a period of lying-in-state. Picture: Alamy/UK Government

By Daisy Stephens

Wednesday marks D-Day +5, or D+5, in the plans marking the Queen's death.

By now the Queen has made her final journey from Balmoral, arriving in Buckingham Palace last night.

On Wednesday she will begin a period of lying in state, allowing people from all over the country to come to the capital to view her coffin and pay their respects.

Here are all the details about what will happen on Wednesday.

A dress rehearsal for the procession was carried out early on Tuesday morning. Picture: Alamy

Procession from Buckingham Palace

The Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers will be placed on top of the Queen's coffin.

At 2:22pm, a procession will take the late monarch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state.

This time has been chosen so the procession reaches Westminster Hall at exactly 3pm.

The King will follow the coffin on foot, joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex in a poignant echo to the funeral of Princess Diana 25 years ago.

The trio will also be joined by the Queen's other children Andrew, Anne and Edward, as well as Anne's son Peter Phillips, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

Once the procession arrives at Westminster Hall a service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

How can I watch the procession?

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

There are a number of ways you can watch it.

You can go to one of the ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route to see it in person.

They are:

Green Park side of The Mall

St James's Park side of The Mall and Horse Guards Road

Horse Guards Parade ground

Whitehall (West), Parliament Street (West), and Great George Street

Whitehall (East), Parliament Street (East), and Bridge Street

The areas are open from 11am on Wednesday and capacity is limited, with people being admitted in order of arrival time. Bear in mind the tube stations around the viewing areas are likely to be extremely busy.

The viewing areas for the procession. Picture: UK Government

You can also watch at the screening site in Hyde Park.

The site opens at 11am, and there will be a number of large screens showing the procession.

There are several entrances, shown on the map below.

Alternatively, if you want to watch the ceremony from the comfort of your own home, the procession is being broadcast on national TV and radio.

A map of the Hyde Park screening site. Picture: UK Government

Lying in state

The lying in state opens to the public at 5pm today and will be accessible 24 hours a day.

Tens of thousands are expected to wait in the queue before walking past the coffin, which will be raised on a catafalque and draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It will be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Metropolitan Police officers will be joined by volunteers and stewards to manage the queue, while toilets and water fountains are provided at various points along the route.

A wristband system will be used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband.

The route the queue will take to se the Queen's lying-in-state. Picture: UK Government

Lambeth Palace is also expected to arrange a multi-faith pastor service to provide support to those who need it.

Senior royals may also pay their own moving tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin - the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.