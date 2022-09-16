'She sat on a throne of blood': Professor launches second attack at late Queen after wishing monarch 'excruciating' death

The Carnegie Mellon professor has doubled down on her comments. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A professor who wished the Queen "excruciating pain" in death has doubled down on her comments, saying the late monarch 'sat on a throne of blood'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dr Ujua Anya, a professor of linguistics at Carnegie Mellon University, first came under fire for her remarks ahead of the announcement of the Queen's death last week.

She was quick to receive support from hundred of students who rallied behind her but has since lashed out again at the late Royal.

Dr Anya accused the monarch of being directly responsible for the death of millions in the Nigerian Civil War.

She claimed the Queen wore a crown made of "blood diamonds" and suggested her palaces and riches were funded by "our blood".

Read more: Students back professor who caused uproar for wishing the Queen 'excruciating pain' in death

I am not in a battle with Carnegie Mellon University. As the letters of support from the students, faculty, staff, and others in my university community clearly show, I am wanted and I belong here. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 12, 2022

"This was a ruler. The very crown she had on her head signified the fact that she's a monarch was made from plunder. Diamonds. Blood diamonds," Dr Anya said on the This Week In White Supremacy podcast.

"The throne that she was sitting on is a throne of blood.

"So you cannot say that she's just this little old lady or this figurehead that really had nothing to do with anything and it was just the British government without relating it directly to her because she was directly benefitting, her very position as a monarch, the palace she lived in... were all paid for by our blood."

She continued: "People expected me to be calm or to be... when the person who literally paid money for bombs and guns and military supplies to come and massacre your people is dying, you're not supped to dance."

When asked about the initial tweet that sparked outrage, she explained: "I had an emotional reaction. And an emotional outburst.

"I was triggered by this news. It went deep into pain and trauma for me.

"Due to my family experience with the rule of this monarch."

The widely criticised tweet read: "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating."

Twitter removed it saying it violated company policy.