Prolific London phone fraudsters who handled more than 5,000 stolen phones jailed

29 November 2024, 09:58 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 10:04

The criminals have been jailed after arrests in February
The criminals have been jailed after arrests in February. Picture: Met police

By Josef Al Shemary

The Met police said the cost of their crimes totalled at least £5.1 million.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four phone thieves based in London have been jailed for handling more than 5,000 stolen phones.

Two of the four men were convicted of spending thousands of pounds from their victim’s bank accounts.

Over an 18-month period the group handled phones that had been stolen from across the capital, and two of the men made purchases or took out loans using the devices.

Some of the phones recovered by the police
Some of the phones recovered by the police. Picture: Met police

Some of the victims had money taken straight from their bank account, while others had payments come out for designer clothes worth hundreds.

The Met police said the cost of their crimes totalled a whopping £5.1 million.

The police believe many of the phones were sold abroad after the criminals had handled them.

They found 170 phones, but estimate that the group has had thousands of victims.

On Thursday, the four men -  Nazih Cheraitia, 34, Zakaria Senadjki, 31, Ahmed Abdelhakim Belhanafi, 25, and Riyadh Mamouni, also 25 - were sentenced for the crimes.

Read more: WATCH: Moment phone snatchers are arrested in London chicken shop after spree of thefts

Read more: Moment shameless police officer is caught stealing nuts, cheese and treats from Lidl

Commander Owain Richards, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “I want to commend the borough based local officers involved for their excellent work in tracking down these individuals and ensuring they were brought to justice.

“We do not underestimate the impact these crimes have on Londoners and are doing all we can to tackle phone thefts.

“This includes increased policing in hotspot areas and making better use of technology.

“However we need the phone companies to play their part and make it more difficult for criminals to re-sell these stolen devices. The Met will be speaking with them in the coming weeks to push this issue even further.”

The group was tracked down by local officers from Lambeth and Southwark after multiple victims of theft and robbery reported they had tracked their stolen phones to two main addresses in London.

The Police investigated two blocks of flats as part of what they call Operation Ringtone, where they use tracking devices in phones to be able to locate them.

Some of the phones found by police
Some of the phones found by police. Picture: Met police

Officers have not been able to track down the owners of all the phones seized as not all were reported as stolen.Last year, more than 64,000 mobile phones were reported to the police as stolen in London, through theft or robbery – double the previous two years.

The Met has urged anyone who has had a lost or stolen phone to use the national mobile phone register so recovered phones can be restored.

They also urge phone users to take steps to further protect themselves from fraud, by ensuring they have a strong password, two-factor authentication and turning off message previews so thieves cannot see any messages about reset or log in codes when phones are locked and ensuring they have written down and safely stored their IMEI number.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Anthony Marks

Teenage girl charged with murder of homeless man sheltering in bin shed near King's Cross

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after father and eight-year-old daughter shot in car

Man, 32, charged with attempted murder after double shooting of man, 34, and eight-year-old girl in Kensington

The facade of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

World gets first glimpse of restored Notre Dame interior following 2019 fire

North Korea Russia Military

Russian defence minister visits North Korea for military and political talks

Live
More than 160 politicians are debating the bill, brought by Labour backbencher Kim Leadbeater, in the House of Commons on Friday.

LIVE: MPs take to the Commons for assisted dying debate as key vote remains on a knife-edge

Bruce Willis with his daughters

Bruce Willis seen in rare photos as Die Hard legend shares Thanksgiving with family amid dementia struggle

Campaigners say the vote is too close to call.

Assisted dying: what is it and how could the law change?

Antarctic luxury cruise passengers 'go on hunger strike' after engine failure leaves ship stranded near Argentina

Antarctic luxury cruise passengers 'go on hunger strike' after engine failure leaves ship stranded near Argentina

Boris JOhnson pictured in Ukraine in 2022

British forces should help defend Ukrainian border against Russia in any ceasefire, Boris Johnson says

A UK-based spy ring passed secrets to Russia for nearly three years, endangering the national interest and putting "many lives at risk", a court has heard.

Russian spies in love triangle central to 'honeytrap' plot targeting dissidents across Europe, court hears

Protesters outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia

Protesters and police clash after Georgia’s PM suspends talks on joining EU

Feargal Sharkey tested the River Wylye

'We should be treasuring these rivers': Feargal Sharkey calls on water companies to step up as he tests River Wylye

Dame Andrea Jenkyns has joined Reform UK and will run to be mayor of Lincolnshire.

Reform recruit Andrea Jenkyns accused party donors of offering her £80k 'bribe' to ditch Tories earlier in the year

Ulrika Jonsson has claimed that Gregg Wallace made a rape joke on the set of Celebrity Masterchief

Gregg Wallace 'made rape joke' on Celebrity Masterchef set, Ulrika Jonsson claims

Louise Haigh

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh quits after admitting conviction for misleading police about 'phone theft'

A woman was killed after being knocked off an e-bike by a Land Rover

Woman killed after being rammed off e-bike by Land Rover in hit-and-run

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vanya Gaberova and Katrin Ivanova are accused of spying for Russia

Russian spying ring 'plotted to kidnap and assassinate journalist' in 'honeytrap' scheme

New Zealand Samoa Navy Ship

Human error caused New Zealand navy ship to sink off Samoan coast, inquiry finds

Stephen Mulhern

Stephen Mulhern rushed to hospital after collapsing following father's death

Mexico US Trump

Mexican president is confident tariff war with the US can be averted

Sarco suicide pod creator hits out at 'onerous' safeguards

'It's making people jump through hoops': Sarco suicide pod creator criticises assisted dying bill's 'onerous' safeguards
Andrew Marr shares his views on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Heavy hearted, joylessly, I think I’d vote for the bill

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh admits pleading guilty to offence linked to misleading police over stolen work phone
A baby whose remains were found in a field was a newborn girl, police said.

Baby found dead in a field was newborn girl, police reveal as she is named while desperate hunt continues for mother
Liberia-Former Warlord Dead

Liberia’s warlord-turned-senator Prince Johnson dies at 72

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News