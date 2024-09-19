Britain's most prolific female shoplifter banned from stores across North East after racking up 171 convictions

Tanya Liddle donned disguises as she wracked up 171 convictions. Picture: Northumbria Police

By StephenRigley

A prolific shoplifter who uses disguises and has racked up 171 convictions has been banned from all but three stores across a huge area of the North East.

Tanya Liddle, 43, has been arrested almost 400 times by Northumbria Police and has "plagued" the area for decades, according to the force.

She has amassed a total of 171 convictions, most of which are for shoplifting, and she wore disguises to avoid being recognised.

Tanya Liddle using a hat and sunglasses as disguise in one of her shoplifting bids. Picture: Northumbria Police

Police released footage of her going into a TK Maxx in Cramlington, Northumberland in April this year. Dressed in her trademark wide-brimmed straw hat, she helped herself to £1,500 of bags in April.

Some were draped around her neck, others in her hands and she pulled a trolley behind her.

It was one of her last offences before a successful police application for a civil injunction against her. The order is the strictest of its kind ever issued on behalf of the force.

She will now be prevented from entering any retail premises in the Northumbria Police area. There are just three exceptions, one pharmacy, one supermarket and one clothing retailer. Should Liddle ignore the terms and conditions of her order, she faces a possible jail term.

Tanya Liddle has been banned from all but three shops. Picture: Northumbria Police

Inspector Patrick Hannon said: "We are pleased to have secured this order, which is thanks to the excellent and tireless work of our officers.

"Liddle has consistently targeted retailers for a number of years and exhausted every opportunity given to her to change her ways. With that in mind, we feel that this is the best way to manage her offending.

"The severity of this order demonstrates the seriousness of her criminality and the significant impact it has had on the retail community within the region, which is something we will simply not accept.

"I hope this ruling sends a clear message to other shoplifters that your behaviour will not be tolerated and you will be brought to justice."