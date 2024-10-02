Prosecutors call for 15-year sentence for suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann in unrelated trial

2 October 2024, 15:34 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 15:42

The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges
The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Will Conroy

German prosecutors are calling for a 15-year sentence for a man who is separately under investigation in connection with the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges at the Braunschweig state court in northern Germany.

The offences allegedly took place in Portugal between 2000 and 2017 but are unrelated to the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine in Portugal’s Algarve region in 2007.

The German national, who is contesting the latest charges, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005.

Madeleine, who would now be aged 21, has never been found.

Madeleine, who would now be aged 21, has never been found
Madeleine, who would now be aged 21, has never been found. Picture: PA

German investigators identified 47-year-old Brueckner as a prime suspect in what they have classed as a murder inquiry, but he has denied involvement and has never been charged.

Brueckner spent many years in Portugal, including in the resort of Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance there in 2007.

Read more: Madeleine McCann suspect 'confessed to abducting girl from Portuguese apartment,' court hears

Read more: Madeleine McCann suspect scored top marks on psychopath test and is 'in absolute top league of dangerousness'

Closing arguments in the current trial that opened in February started on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Ute Lindemann argued that Brueckner should be convicted of two counts of rape and two of sexual abuse and should be kept in preventive detention after he has served a 15-year sentence, German news agency dpa reported.

The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges
The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges. Picture: Alamy

Lindemann said he should be acquitted of a third count of rape.

The defence is expected to make its case on Monday, and a verdict could follow on Tuesday.

Brueckner's lawyer said in February that his client wouldn't respond to the charges, but that he expected an acquittal.

There are no formal pleas in the German legal system and there is no obligation for defendants to respond.

In July, the court lifted an arrest warrant in the cases at stake in the current trial, citing a lack of “urgent suspicion” against the defendant.

But he has remained behind bars because of the sentence he is currently serving.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chris Kaba was shot dead by a police marksman in 2022

'No justification' for 'angry' police officer to shoot Chris Kaba, court hears, as murder trial begins

Copenhagen Police investigate two explosions near the Israeli embassy

Three arrested after explosions near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Teachers Fiona Elias (left) and Liz Hopkin (right) were injured at the school on 24 April

Teachers stabbed by pupil in Ammanford school stabbing thought they would die, court hears

The defendant Christian B, in court

Prosecutors seek 15-year term for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

The collision took place on the junction of Goldsmid Road and Russell Street in Reading

Girl, 4, killed after being hit by minibus in Reading

Sunshine is set to return after the wet weather of recent weeks

Exact date rain to end and sunshine to return after 'wettest September in over a century'

Keir Starmer meets Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

Keir Starmer says he wants 'to make Brexit work' with 'positive' UK-EU relationship

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames during a third day of a wildfire, in Sofiana village,

Greek firefighters make progress in taming deadly forest blaze burning for days

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex

Pilot involved in Shoreham Airshow disaster that killed 11 men appeals for flying licence to be reinstated

One of Britain's most wanted men, Jamie Stevenson, has been jailed for 20 years

Fugitive crime boss jailed for 20 years over plot to smuggle 100million cocaine in banana boxes

Part of a damaged taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in south-western Japan

Wartime bomb explodes at Japanese airport

Israel and Hezbollah have begun fighting on the ground in Lebanon and details of the first casualties have begun to emerge

Israeli commander killed in ‘ambush’ as Hezbollah says clashes with troops in Lebanon are ‘only round one’

Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel

Israeli military warns people to evacuate another 50 villages in south Lebanon

A car moves along the shore in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Krathon heads for Taiwan

Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop breaks silence amid police probe of London taxi 'shooting', after rear window shattered

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mother forced to remain strapped into Disney World ride next to son's limp body after his heart stopped

Boy, five, resuscitated as mother forced to stay on Disney World ride next to son's limp body after his heart stopped
Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Police search river as urgent hunt launched for mother who vanished from home days ago

Private companies are advertising alternate routes out of Lebanon - including a luxury yacht.

'Ridiculously overpriced' yacht advertised on Instagram for people escaping Lebanon amid attacks
Ian Hislop

Police release update in Ian Hislop London taxi 'shooting', after Private Eye editor showered in glass
Smoke billows from the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb of Hadat

More mercy mission charter flights could be arranged to rescue stranded Brits trapped in Lebanon
A girl, 14, suffered 'life-changing' injuries after an acid attack at Westminster Academy

‘Senseless violence’: Girl, 14, severely injured in school acid attack will need long-term medical care, says family
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Palestinians mourn for relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

More than 50 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza, health officials say

A ruined cityscape in Vuledhar

Ukraine’s military to pull out of Vuhledar after two years of intense fighting

People watch as a helicopter drops water on flames in Sofiana village, about 88 miles west of Athens

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire raging in southern Greece for third day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit