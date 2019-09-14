Protester Throws 'Menstrual Blood' At California Senators

Protester Throws Menstrual Blood At California Senators. Picture: PA

During a California Senate hearing for a bill regarding vaccine exemptions, a protester threw 'menstrual blood' at politicians.

California Senate went into recess after the anti-vaccine protester through the "blood of babies" at senators.

At first, it was reported that it was red food colouring.

However, a CHP officer took a sample of the liquid and has confirmed it was menstrual blood.

Several senators were doused.

Senators Doused In 'Menstrual Blood' By Protester. Picture: PA

The woman was allegedly an anti-vaxxer. The event took place during a hearing for SB276, a bill regarding medical exemptions for vaccines.

A female has been arrested.