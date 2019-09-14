Protester Throws 'Menstrual Blood' At California Senators
14 September 2019, 10:50 | Updated: 14 September 2019, 10:58
During a California Senate hearing for a bill regarding vaccine exemptions, a protester threw 'menstrual blood' at politicians.
California Senate went into recess after the anti-vaccine protester through the "blood of babies" at senators.
At first, it was reported that it was red food colouring.
However, a CHP officer took a sample of the liquid and has confirmed it was menstrual blood.
Several senators were doused.
The woman was allegedly an anti-vaxxer. The event took place during a hearing for SB276, a bill regarding medical exemptions for vaccines.
A female has been arrested.