Protester Throws 'Menstrual Blood' At California Senators

14 September 2019, 10:50 | Updated: 14 September 2019, 10:58

Protester Throws Menstrual Blood At California Senators
Protester Throws Menstrual Blood At California Senators. Picture: PA

During a California Senate hearing for a bill regarding vaccine exemptions, a protester threw 'menstrual blood' at politicians.

California Senate went into recess after the anti-vaccine protester through the "blood of babies" at senators.

At first, it was reported that it was red food colouring.

However, a CHP officer took a sample of the liquid and has confirmed it was menstrual blood.

Several senators were doused.

Senators Doused In 'Menstrual Blood' By Protester
Senators Doused In 'Menstrual Blood' By Protester. Picture: PA

The woman was allegedly an anti-vaxxer. The event took place during a hearing for SB276, a bill regarding medical exemptions for vaccines.

A female has been arrested.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace Blenheim Palace

Vast swathes of Mugabe's funeral stadium empty as coffin on display

Spain floods: At least five dead and thousands evacuated as torrential rain batters the south

Saudi Arabia: Drone attack sparks fire at world's largest oil processing facility

Two asteroids to pass by Earth in a day, says NASA

The News Explained

Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?