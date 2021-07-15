Protesters blockade 'only factory in the UK that produces burgers for McDonald's'

Protesters set up tents and scaled two structures at the gates, setting off flares. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Climate and animal rights group Animal Rebellion have set up a blockade at what they say is the only UK factory that makes McDonald’s burgers, calling for the restaurant to switch to a plant-based menu.

Around 100 protesters blockaded the OSI Food Solutions factory in Scunthorpe overnight.

The group posted online: "We won't leave until McDonald's commits to go plant-based by 2025 to address the enormous impact they have on the climate, our planet and on animals. The time to act is now."

We have shut-down the only factory in the UK that produces burgers for @McDonaldsUK 3 million patties are produced/shipped from this site every day. This is a call-out for all supporters. Come down to:



OSI Food Solutions,



DN15 8LP 📍



Bring your tent ⛺



Join the blockade 🚫🚚 pic.twitter.com/XcNJ8N1urv — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) July 15, 2021

According to an online brochure, OSI Food Solutions UK is "the exclusive supplier of red meat products to McDonald’s Restaurants in the UK."

Animal Rebellion protesters occupied Smithfield meat market in London in 2019.

They say the factory produces 3m burgers for McDonald’s every day, and they have used trucks, tents and bamboo structures to prevent access and distribution for staff.

According to the factory's website, it supplies beef and pork patties to over 1,200 McDonald’s restaurants in the UK, and pork patties to 81 McDonald’s restaurants in the Republic of Ireland.

The protest comes on the same day a report was released calling for a 30 per cent national reduction in the consumption of meat.

Police said in a statement: "Officers from Humberside Police are currently deployed at a food distribution centre on Luneburg Way in Scunthorpe following reports of a demonstration of around 50 people at the entrance to a food distribution centre.

"Officers are in attendance in order to allow people to go about their lawful business and to protect the right of individuals to take part and exercise their right to peaceful protest.

"The roads in and around the industrial estate remain unaffected as the demonstration is at the entrance to one premise.

"We are liaising with representatives from all sides to address concerns.

"We are committed to fulfilling our duty to protect the human rights of all the groups and individuals with an interest in this situation."

This story is being updated