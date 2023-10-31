Protesters charge at Keir Starmer's car after he insists ceasefire in Gaza 'is not the correct decision'

31 October 2023, 13:01 | Updated: 31 October 2023, 14:18

Protesters rushed at Keir Starmer's car
Protesters rushed at Keir Starmer's car. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Protesters have charged at Sir Keir Starmer's car after he defended Labour's refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict during a speech in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Protesters could be heard chanting: "Keir Starmer you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide” and “Keir Starmer you’re a liar, we demand a ceasefire" as the Labour leader climbed into his car.

Police could be seen blocking the crowds as they continued to push forward in a bid to surround the car.

Sir Keir wants a humanitarian pause to allow Palestinians to flee the fighting, and for aid to be distributed in Gaza.

Permanent ceasefire could currently risk more violence, says Sir Keir Starmer

He said Hamas would be "emboldened" by a ceasefire and start preparing for future violence immediately.

Labour has been at odds over its stance on Israel with devolved mayors like Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan continuing to back a ceasefire.

Protesters rush at Sir Keir Starmer's car after Gaza comments

During his speech, Sir Keir said: "While I understand calls for a ceasefire at this stage, I do not believe that it is the correct position now for two reasons.

"One, because a ceasefire always freezes any conflict in the state where it currently lies. And as we speak, that would leave Hamas with the infrastructure and the capabilities to carry out the sort of attack we saw on October 7.

Read more: 'After 9/11 nobody told the US to sit down with Bin Laden': Minister dismisses calls for Gaza ceasefire

Read more: Anger as police in Manchester pull down posters of Israeli hostages - after Met slammed for removing flyers of children

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. Picture: Alamy

"Attacks that are still ongoing. Hostages who should be released still held.

"Hamas would be emboldened and start preparing for future violence immediately."

He said a humanitarian pause is the "only credible approach" to the conflict in Gaza.

"It is this context which explains my second reason, which is that our current calls for pauses in the fighting, for clear and specific humanitarian purposes and which must start immediately, is right in practice as well as principle.

Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott on Israel's right to 'destroy Hamas'

"In fact it is at this moment, the only credible approach that has any chance of achieve what we all want to see in Gaza, the urgent alleviation of Palestinian suffering.

"Aid distributed quickly. Space to get hostages out.

"And it why it is also a position shared by our major allies in the US and the EU."

"We must move to cessation of fighting as quickly as possible" because the solution to the conflict in the Middle East cannot be delivered by "bombs and bullets", he added.

He said: "Over time, the facts on the ground will inevitably change in relation to both hostages being rescued and Hamas's capability to carry out attacks like we saw on October 7, and we must move to cessation of fighting as quickly as possible.

"Because the reality is that neither the long-term security of Israel nor long-term justice for Palestine can be delivered by bombs and bullets.

"Open-ended military action, action without a clear and desired political outcome, is ultimately futile. This needs to begin now, because a political agreement, however unlikely thats seems today, however painful the first steps are to take is the only way to resolve this conflict once and for all."

He said Hamas's plan was "not just to kill Jews" but to "bring death upon their fellow Muslims in Gaza".

"A plan written in blood to isolate Israel from the West, destroy its improving relations with other Arab nations, and ultimately provoke wider regional conflicts across the Middle East," he said.

"That threat remains real, and I echo President Biden's sage advice to Israel to understand in its own interests why a whirlwind of understandable emotion and rage must not blind it to the fact that it is Hamas it must target, Hamas that is the enemy, Hamas brutality that must be prevented, and not the Palestinian people who must be protected."

Israeli ground forces attacked Hamas militants and infrastructure today in northern Gaza as the military said about 800,000 people have fled the area since the war began more than three weeks ago.

Speaking days after Hamas' attack on Israel, Sir Keir told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Israel "has the right" to withhold power and water from Gaza.

He previously tried to clarify his comments, insisting that he did not mean to imply that Israel would be justified to cut off power and water to Gaza, which is home to 2.2million civilians.

He stressed that Israel had a right to defend itself following Hamas' attack two weeks before.

Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush the militant group's ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel following its bloody October 7 rampage, which ignited the war.

The military said one of the estimated 240 captives seized by Palestinian militants during the wide-ranging assault was rescued in a special forces operation, lending support to Mr Netanyahu's contention that the ground war will help facilitate the recovery of more hostages rather than putting them in increased danger.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli air strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip

Israeli air strikes hit Gaza refugee camp as ground troops fight Hamas militants

Around 240 hostages are thought under captivity by Hamas in Gaza

Hamas claims it will start releasing foreign hostages 'in coming days'

Doodle Alfred will be looked after by his original owner.

Matthew Perry's pet pooch Alfred to be homed by former fiancée after claims that fellow Friends star would take him in

Dominic Cummings gave evidence in the Covid inquiry

Boris Johnson's rage at 'total and utter liar' Dominic Cummings over lockdown trip to Barnard Castle

Dozens 'killed in blast at refugee camp in Gaza'

Israel's military confirms senior Hamas commander killed in deadly air strike on Gaza refugee camp

First responders outside the post office in Warabi city, Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo

Police in Japan capture suspected gunman after hostage drama at post office

Ms Robinson has accused her former employer of sexist behaviour and underpaying her.

'This is all nonsense': Robert De Niro takes stand against ex-assistant in £10m sexism claim

Palestinian funeral

Israeli troops target underground compounds as thousands flee northern Gaza

Hughes has been sentenced after killing cousin, Bonny Barrow.

Driver jailed after inhaling laughing gas and driving van off bridge, killing teenage girl

Antonio Guterres in Nepal

World must end fossil fuel age, says Guterres after visiting melting glaciers

Police officers outside French police station

Woman who threatened to blow herself up on train is shot by police in Paris

Limassol port

Cyprus suggests plan for ‘sea corridor’ of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Secret Room in Medici Chapel

Secret room which may contain Michelangelo sketches to be opened to public

Dominic Cummings is giving evidence in the Covid inquiry

Dominic Cummings brands Boris Johnson's Cabinet 'useless f***pigs' and 'morons' as he slams Covid response

A man was attacked by an 'XL Bully type' while trying to defend his dog.

Man on mobility scooter attacked by ‘XL Bully-type’ while trying to defend his dog from being mauled

Mr Johnson said 'get covid and live longer' in a text exchange during the pandemic.

‘Get Covid and live longer’: Boris Johnson said Government should let older people get virus to protect economy

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Sherlock actress said she felt "pushed to the edge".

Amanda Abbington breaks silence on Strictly exit: 'You don't know what someone else is going through'
The American XL Bully has been officially added to the list of banned breeds

American bully XLs officially added to list of banned dogs in England and Wales

People at rocket attack memorial

Russia should admit blame for missile strike that killed 59 civilians, says UN

Von der Leyen and Spajic

Montenegro should push ahead with bid to join EU, says Von der Leyen

Palestinians leave wrecked homes

Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siege

Sir Keir Starmer said a ceasefire is not the right option in Gaza at this time

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza and ceasefire 'is not the correct decision'
The expansion is thought to have made £26 million in its first month.

Ulez expansion brings in £26m in first month as 57,000 drivers face daily charges

Afghans leaving Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans leave Pakistan ahead of deportation threat deadline

Christian Brueckner was sent a message saying "MM" by a paedophile in an online chat

Madeleine McCann cops probe cryptic 'MM' message sent to German suspect which 'could be part of the puzzle'
Plans to close hundreds of rail ticket offices have been scrapped

Hit the buffers: Government u-turn as plan to close train station ticket offices ditched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit