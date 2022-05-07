Eco mob ambush Priti Patel speech over 'racist and inhumane' Rwanda migrant plan

7 May 2022, 18:07 | Updated: 7 May 2022, 18:40

A group of eco protesters ambushed Priti Patel's speech at a Tory dinner.
A group of eco protesters ambushed Priti Patel's speech at a Tory dinner. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A group of eco protesters have ambushed Priti Patel's speech at a local Tory dinner to slam her Rwanda migration plan as "racist" and "inhumane".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage from campaign group Green New Deal Rising showed several protesters coming together during the Bassetlaw Conservatives Spring Dinner to condemn the policy, cutting off the Home Secretary as she took her place at the podium.

Ms Patel said: "Good evening everybody, I actually just want to start-"

A female protester, who was posing as a guest at the event, suddenly stood up on her chair to say: "Priti Patel your racist policies are killing people.

"Your plans to send people seeking asylum to Rwanda are inhumane, they're inhumane and are going to ruin people's lives."

The proposed policy will see adult migrants who are "inadmissible" for asylum deported to Rwanda for their cases to be processed.

It was presented as a solution to the increased number of people crossing the Channel, but many have criticised both the legality and effectiveness of the "unworkable" scheme.

Read more: 'Only 300 migrants will be sent to Rwanda each year' despite 'thousands' pledge

Read more: No migrant crossings detected for nine days - but unclear if Rwanda deal is behind it

As the first demonstrator was ushered from the room by security, another stood up to continue the protest, saying they were "disgusted" by the treatment of refugees.

A third protester then branded the policy "cruel".

Meanwhile, Tory members watched on, booing and chanting "out, out, out" as more members of the group stood.

A man and woman then got up from their chairs, shouting that the policy was "racist and problematic" and "inhumane".

The young campaigners continued to be escorted out of the room one by one, chanting: "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here."

Protesters took turns standing up to condemn the policy.
Protesters took turns standing up to condemn the policy. Picture: Twitter/Green New Deal Rising

Ben Mitchell, who is believed to have been one of the protesters involved in the incident, later tweeted: "It was lovely to see you last night @pritipatel! You even thanked us for coming all the way up just for you... you're so welcome.

"We hope you now know that young people will not be silent while you sanction these racist and inhumane plans."

Holly Hudson - a leading member of the campaign - said: "@PritiPatel, myself and other @GNDRising activists interrupted your dinner to condemn your violent, racist #RwandaMigrationPlan. Safe refuge is a human right. Refugees are welcome here."

Fiona Quekett tweeted: "Priti Patel's Rwanda Plan, as well as the Nationality and Borders Bill, is vile and inhumane.

"We will stand against these cruel plans at every opportunity."

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the Conservative MP for Bassetlaw, said he was "sorry" the activists had to leave the event early as they "missed an excellent speech" by Ms Patel.

Replying to the video on Twitter, he said: "I would like to thank all of those who contributed towards our highly successful fundraising efforts in Bassetlaw at the heart of the former red wall, including the significant sums we received from these guests from outside the area.

"I am sorry they had to leave early as they missed an excellent speech by @pritipatel, great food and wonderful company.

"This will help us take back control of Bassetlaw District Council, ensure we re-elect a Conservative MP and return another Conservative Government who are committed to maintaining a tough but fair immigration system, as is overwhelmingly supported by my constituents."

It comes after modelling carried out by Home Office officials indicated that the Rwanda plan will fall short of Boris Johnson's initial statement saying "tens of thousands" of refugees will be removed.

The Home Office analysis estimated only 300 people would be sent to Rwanda a year by comparing the number of migrants who were categorised as "inadmissible" for asylum under a previous EU system that was applied in Britain pre-Brexit.

Identical "asylum admissibility" rules were used to sort migrants under the EU's Dublin Regulations as those that will be used in the new Rwanda scheme.

Ms Patel had begun her speech at the event.
Ms Patel had begun her speech at the event. Picture: Twitter/Green New Deal Rising

According to MailOnline, a Home Office spokesperson said: "The world-leading Migration Partnership will overhaul our broken asylum system, which is currently costing the UK taxpayer £1.5bn a year – the highest amount in two decades.

"It means those arriving dangerously, illegally or unnecessarily can be relocated to have their asylum claims considered and, if recognised as refugees, build their lives there.

"Our new Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda fully complies with international and national law."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Sinn Fein have won the most assembly seats for the first time.

Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland

An England player allegedly was involved in a blackmail plot for sleeping with a transsexual escort.

England footballer 'involved in £30k blackmail plot after having sex with transsexual escort'
The person is being treated at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London (stock image of disease).

Rare case of monkeypox confirmed in England as patient treated in isolation unit

The Taliban have ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas.

Taliban orders all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas in public

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (left) is Christian Brueckner (top right). Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann said it is "essential" they get the truth.

Maddie McCann prosecutors probe whether she was killed after sale to child traffickers

Exclusive
Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice, says Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

A natural gas leak is believed to be the cause of the explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Cuba's capital Havana.

Pregnant woman and child among 22 killed in huge explosion at luxury hotel in Cuba

Mum who 'nudged' protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by domestic abuse

Mum who nudged protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by PTSD

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was grilled on whether Keir Starmer should resign by LBC's Andrew Castle.

Minister refuses to say whether Keir Starmer should resign if he broke law over 'Beergate'

The Scheherazade superyacht allegedly owned by Vladimir Putin has been seized by Italian authorities.

'Putin's £570m superyacht' seized by Italy over fears it may sail to international waters

inn Fein's Daniel Baker, Pat Sheehan, President Mary Lou McDonald, Aisling Reilly and Orlaithi Flynn.

Sinn Fein on track to win most seats stoking fears of a united Ireland

The Queen's Speech will include an overhaul of mental health powers to protect patient liberty

Queen's speech to include an overhaul of 'outdated' mental health laws

Mike Hagerty has died aged 67.

Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Mike Hagerty dies aged 67

The club 'mutually agreed' to part ways with John Yems.

Crawley Town FC manager leaves club after allegations of racism towards his own players

dog

Pet dogs being investigated as the cause of mystery hepatitis outbreak in children

kate

'No mother is immune to depression': Kate becomes patron of mental health charity

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mariupol

Women, children and the elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
Russia Ukraine

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Afghan women

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders order women to wear burka in public
Satellite image of the Azovstal steelworks

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second five-year term
Flame retardant is dropped

‘Unprecedented’ weather expected to fuel wildfires in New Mexico
North Korean missile launch

North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched missile

The Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Evacuation efforts continue at besieged Ukrainian steel mill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges officers and soldiers

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, says Seoul

A member of a rescue team recovers a Cuban national flag at the site of a deadly explosion

Death toll from Havana luxury hotel explosion reaches at least 22

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling
'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite
Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/05 | Watch again

We're all lucky to be able to vote freely, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Ukraine war shows why we're lucky to be able to vote freely
'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans
The focus is now on what normal voters want to hear, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Voters have the ball at their feet ahead of local elections

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police