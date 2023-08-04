Exclusive

Eco-protesters who hit Sunak's house 'have cells all over the place' as they threaten 'major sporting event' stunt

Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The eco-protest group who scaled Rishi Sunak's house have 'cells all over the place' and are preparing to hit a 'major international sporting event' within weeks, one of the demonstrators who was at the Prime Minister's house told LBC.

One of the protesters, Mark from Taunton, spoke to LBC's Ian Payne just a day after environmental campaigners draped the Prime Minister's grade II-listed manor house in North Yorkshire with an oil-black fabric. As Mark revealed, "We've been scanning the place for weeks before we went down there."

"I'm not going to say where I am, but we came from down country up," Mark told LBC, before going on to give more details of the planning operation to scale the PM's house.

"We've got cells all over the place," he said, adding "I don't want to use that word in a kind of terrorist way."

Read more: Rishi Sunak shrugs off eco-activists scaling his mansion as he's all smiles on California family holiday

Read more: Greenpeace activists scale Rishi Sunak's £2million mansion in protest against oil and gas expansion

Laughing at the idea the protesters "just turned up ten minutes before," Mark said they had been on the ground since 4am.

He said that the people who scaled Mr Sunak's personal home "go to climbing groups" to prepare for stunts like this.

When asked how they managed to cover the house, Mark said "God was watching us, we actually managed to get it up there OK."

He revealed the protesters entered the grounds around 6am but police did not arrive for two hours.

Mark pledged "further activities coming within the next month," telling LBC he could not disclose where but it would be at "some major international sports events."

Shelagh Fogarty shares her disapproval of Greenpeace protest at PM's house

On Thursday police said they had been "managing the situation" after being alerted to the activists climbing the family home in Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton, at about 8am, while Mr Sunak, his wife and children were on holiday in California.

The group returned to the ground at about 1.15pm and were being spoken to by officers before being loaded into the back of police vans.

North Yorkshire Police said two men and two women had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance. A fifth man was later arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance.

Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said: "There was no threat to the wider public throughout this incident which has now been brought to a safe conclusion."

But a former deputy chief constable from the force told LBC it was a "major breach of security", as he called for an "investigation into how this has been allowed to happen".

Mr Sunak, the MP for nearby Richmond, this week announced plans to "max out" the UK's oil and gas reserves by granting more than 100 new licences for extraction in the North Sea.

He also hinted that the UK's largest untapped oil field, Rosebank, to the west of Shetland, could be approved despite fierce opposition from environmental campaigners.

Climate-conscious Conservatives have joined campaigners to warn against the move, amid concerns it will hinder efforts to reach net-zero by 2050.

Greenpeace activists climb Rishi Sunak's Yorkshire house

After scaling the house with ladders, the four activists unfurled the black fabric and brandished a banner demanding "no new oil" as they urged Mr Sunak to "be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist".

Protester Alex Wilson, who lives in Newcastle with her partner, who was also on the roof, released a video message from on the roof of Mr Sunak's house.

"We're all here because Rishi Sunak has opened the door to a new drilling frenzy in the North Sea while large parts of our world are literally on fire. This will be a disaster for the climate," the climber, originally from East Yorkshire, said.

On the ground, Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans defended the action at the Prime Minister's family home.

He told reporters the group had knocked on the door when they arrived and said "this is a peaceful protest", but there was no answer.

Asked whether it was intrusive to target someone's home, Mr Evans said: "This is the Prime Minister. He is the one that was standing in Scotland going to drill for every last drop of oil while the world is burning.

"He is personally responsible for that decision and we're all going to be paying a high price if he goes through with it. It is personal."

Peter Walker, who stepped down as North Yorkshire Police's deputy chief constable in 2003, said he was "absolutely astonished" the protesters gained access to the house, as he called for an investigation.

He told LBC: "It is clearly in my view a major breach of security.

"If free access is being granted to that property, people who wanted to do much more serious things would be able to leave devices or booby traps or something like that, and I really think this is a major failing, and it grieves me to say it because it's my old police force that has failed."

Greenpeace activists moving fabric on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire after covering it in black fabric in protest at his backing for expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who is standing in for Mr Sunak during his holiday, told the protesters to "stop the stupid stunts".

Speaking on a visit to Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool, he said: "I think what most people would say is 'can you stop the stupid stunts', actually what they want to see from Government is action.

"That's what you're seeing here today, the world's largest offshore wind farm being built right here, creating jobs.

"But at the same time we're going to need in the coming decades oil and gas as part of our energy mix.

"The question is do we produce it here, where we get more tax, we create more jobs, or do we do what the Labour and others say which is say 'no more investment in our North Sea oil and gas'?"

Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Targeting someone's home like this is disgraceful and totally unacceptable. This is against the law and rightly the police are taking enforcement action.

"The Prime Minister's home and family should never be targeted in this way."

Government minister Alex Burghart called the activists "plonkers".