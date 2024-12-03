Troops clash with protesters at South Korea's parliament after martial law declared

Police have clashed with protesters in South Korea. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty Images

By Will Conroy

Police have clashed with protesters in South Korea as the country's parliament votes against the president's move to declare an "emergency martial law".

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered the message in a late-night message to the nation.

He said it was necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate ‘anti-State elements’.

But Television footage from South Korea has shown protesters gathering outside the parliament building, troops entering the main parliament hall and parliament aides pushing back martial law forces.

Following the clashes outside the building, South Korea's parliament has voted to block the president's move, according to the Yonhap and Reuters news agencies

A line of police officers appears to be guarding the entrance gate to the building. Picture: Getty

A line of police officers appeared to be guarding the entrance gate to the building, which has been closed, and clashing with protesters.

Videos shared online showed soldiers looking to keep demonstrators out of the building and police buses blocking its entrance.

Protesters were heard chanting “no to martial law”, "strike down dictatorship" and "open the gate".

Police have clashed with protesters in South Korea. Picture: Shutterstock

The main opposition - the Democratic Party - had reportedly urged members of the public to gather outside, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Politicians from the party were told to gather inside the building, which is the country's legislative body.

Representative Hong Kee-won reportedly said around 70 members of the opposition were inside the assembly, while the rest were gathering outside.

He added that he was told special forces soldiers were inside the assembly building but that it was unclear what the soldiers are doing.

Social media footage showed helicopters flying above the parliament building, while some reportedly were seen landing inside its grounds.

Police have clashed with protesters outside the South Korean National Assembly. Picture: Getty

The Democratic Party's leader, Lee Jae-myung, called the declaration of martial law "unconstitutional" and said parliament would try to nullify the law.

South Korean law dictates the government must lift martial law if the majority of the National Assembly demands in a vote.

Parliament has now voted to block the declaration, with the speaker saying it is invalid. Some 190 of the 300 members of parliament were present.

The President had accused the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

He said he would build a ‘free and democratic country’ through martial law. South Korea is a liberal democracy. Martial law means the civilian government will be taken over by military rule.

Mr Yoon said in his televised address: “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements… I hereby declare emergency martial law.

“This is an unavoidable measure to ensure the freedom and safety of the people and guarantee the sustainability of the nation against the unrest stirred by these subversive, anti-state elements.”

Mr Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing.

He declared the step as critical for defending the country's constitutional order.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled and his approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Mr Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over the country's budget for next year.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials - drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its legislators following Mr Yoon's announcement.