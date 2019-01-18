Violent Protests After Museum Displays Crucified Ronald McDonald

McJesus, the controversial artwork on display in Israel. Picture: Oded Balilty/AP/Press Association Images

A museum in Israel has been forced to remove an artwork depicting Ronald McDonald being crucified on a cross.

The life-sized sculpture of the McDonald’s clown on a cross, created by Finnish artist Jani Leinonen, was due to go on display in the city of Haifa.

But protests outside the Haifa Museum of Art became violent, with three police officers hurt when demonstrators tried to force their way into the gallery.

One protester said: "I object to this disgraceful sculpture. As a Christian person, I take deep offence to this depiction of our symbols."

McJesus is being displayed in the Haifa Museum of Art. Picture: Oded Balilty/AP/Press Association Images

The mayor of Haifa, Einat Kalisch-Rotem later tweeted that the artwork will not be shown again, writing: "The sculpture will be removed and returned as soon as possible.

"We regret the aggravation the Christian community experienced and the physical injury and violence that surrounded it."

