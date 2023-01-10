Pub chain boss warns price of a pint could top £10, after government slashes business energy bills support

10 January 2023, 15:17 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 15:24

A pub chain boss has warned the price of a pint could top £10, after the government slashed energy bills support for the hospitality industry.
A pub chain boss has warned the price of a pint could top £10, after the government slashed energy bills support for the hospitality industry. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A pub chain boss has warned the price of a pint could top £10, after the government slashed energy bills support for the hospitality industry.

The Government has confirmed that from April 2023 until April 2024, £5.5billion would be provided in scaled-back support to businesses, companies, charities and other public sector groups.

But the package is around six times less generous than what is currently in place, prompting criticism from bosses in the hospitality industry, who say firms will be hit with a £4.5billion increase in energy bills.

It's feared that many companies wouldn't be able to sustain the price rises.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Charlene Lyons, chief executive Black Sheep Brewery said the support offering was “disappointing” and claimed brewers would be forced to absorb many of the price increases.

Read more: Grant Shapps introduces controversial anti-strike legislation to curb public sector walkouts

Read more: Amazon set to shut three UK warehouses putting 1,200 jobs at risk

She said: “As a brewer, we've got to be really careful about price increases.

“If we were to push all the price increases over to the consumer, energy, input costs like raw materials, everything, over to the consumer you'd be talking about charging over £10 a pint which is clearly not sustainable.”

The pub boss said this was something she wanted to avoid and that there was "more negotiation to have" regarding what rising costs can be passed onto punters.

The Black Sheep Brewery, 3 April 2018.
The Black Sheep Brewery, 3 April 2018. Picture: Alamy

Ms Lyons said her firm would get more generous support because of “energy-intensive business” status, though the chain's five pubs sites would lose out.

She added: “Let's be absolutely clear, even the benefit for high-energy usage businesses still isn't a great offer.

“You're talking about the best part of a £200,000 increase in energy bills per annum. And that's not sustainable for businesses, including our own.”

Stock image of glasses of beer, March 2012.
Stock image of glasses of beer, March 2012. Picture: Alamy

The Black Sheep Brewery boss says following the announcement her business can now plan, but it was going to be hard, as the firm caters to the pub industry, which is also facing the affects of high energy costs.

Ms Lyons also said that many hospitality venues have to decided to reduce opening hours which will affect the income they, and brewers can make.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps defended the scaling back energy support for businesses, saying a 'responsible government has to make those difficult choices'.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps defended scaling back energy support saying a 'responsible government has to make those difficult choices'.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps defended scaling back energy support saying a 'responsible government has to make those difficult choices'. Picture: Getty

When it was put it to him that companies having to put up prices as a result of the move would not counter inflation, the Business Secretary told LBC: "It's fair to acknowledge that when you do anything, make any of these policy decisions, you're always balancing an array of often quite difficult choices.

'In this case, more borrowing and more tax against supporting businesses and what the Chancellor's tried to do is balance both of those things.

'What I am saying is a responsible government has to make those difficult choices between do you put up tax, do you run the risk of higher mortgage rates and loan rates for businesses - we saw what happened with that before - or do you kind of ease back to a normal situation where governments don't normally intervene and support energy bills.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kendrick Lamar performs at Glastonbury in June

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza to headline Bonnaroo

Andrew Tate leaves after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania

Divisive influencer Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court

Russia Ukraine War

‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

Police officers carry a demonstrator to clear a road at Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany

German police clear blockades at village condemned for mine

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for taking a private jet to Leeds

'Most effective use of his time': Downing Street defends Rishi Sunak for taking RAF jet from London to Leeds

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admitted to drink driving - but only to escape a ‘forced’ threesome

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admits drink driving but claims she was simply fleeing a ‘forced’ threesome

Rio Jones, 19, was trying to kill a rival gang member when he shot a girl in the neck

Teenage gunman jailed for life for shooting innocent girl in the neck in Liverpool

Adam has been banned from every UK B&Q store since the tirade

Sacked B&Q worker banned from every store after foul-mouthed rant over public address system on his final day

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61

Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

Migration Greece Trial

Smuggling trial begins for aid workers over migrant rescue efforts in Greece

A Russian frigate equipped with hypersonic cruise missiles has held an exercise in the Norwegian Sea, the country's defence ministry said today.

Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons holds exercise in Norwegian Sea

Grant Shapps formally introducing the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill in the commons today

Grant Shapps introduces controversial anti-strike legislation to curb public sector walkouts

Germany Coal Mine Protests

Activists bid to block access to German village cleared for coal mine expansion

One victim reported waking up and finding as much as £98,000 missing from their accounts

Husbands 'spent holiday money on strippers' say strip club's lawyers as it's shuttered amid spiking claims

Severe Weather California

Heavy rain batters flood-hit California as another storm looms

The Ukrainian surgeon removed the live grenade from the soldier's chest

Surgeon removes live grenade from Ukrainian soldier's chest as Russia ramps up offensive on salt-mining town of Soledar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jane Park appeared on talk show Dr Phil

'I wish I'd never won': Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner reveals why she regrets £1 million win at 17
Yemen

US Navy seizes 2,100 rifles from ship ‘bound for Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen’

Jimmy Lai

Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher seek meeting with Sunak

Travelodge at Conbalt Business Park in Newcastle

Probe launched after 28 porn stars book Travelodge family room to film X-rated footage

Italy Pompeii Restored House

Stunning Pompeii house owned by two ex-slaves opens to public

X marks the spot: Ommeren, located in the province of Gelderland, Netherlands, is the supposed location of the Nazi treasure

Treasure hunters banned from Dutch village after Nazi gold map sparks rush of detectorists digging up parks and gardens
Photoshapped: Boris Johnson, left in the original image, and right, in the picture sent from Mr Shapps' account

PhotoShapped! Boris Johnson erased from space launch pic posted on Grant Shapps' Twitter - before it's quickly deleted
Staff at 3 Amazon centres could lose their jobs

Amazon set to shut three UK warehouses putting 1,200 jobs at risk

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention

A worker helps a traveller fill out an electronic declaration of their Covid-19 health status in the international arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

China suspends South Koreans’ visas in seeming swipe over Covid tests on Chinese

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit