Pub charges drinkers £1 per half hour to use outdoor heaters

17 November 2023, 11:57

Hydes Bar Norton in Stockton-on-Tees said it had no choice but to introduce the charge
Hydes Bar Norton in Stockton-on-Tees said it had no choice but to introduce the charge. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A pub has startedf charging drinkers to sit under outdoor heaters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pub in Stockton-on-Tees, is asking customers to pay a pound for every 30 minutes they sit under the outdoor heating lamps.

Bosses at Hydes Bar Norton say the monthly cost of running the outdoor heaters ‘exceeds £1,000’ and so they had no option but to start charging punters.

The pub took to its Facebook page to announce the news.

It said in an online post that energy charges are now two and a half times what they were last year.

Pub bosses said that “following a review… we have made the decision to install token metres for the outdoor canopy heaters”.

Read more: Millions of unemployed Brits 'coasting on the hard work of taxpayers' to lose benefits in back to work shake-up

Read more: Man tries to push woman in front of Leicester Square tube station in attempted murder

Tokens for the heaters can be purchased at the bar, the pub added.

The pub’s bosses said the only other option would have been to raise drinks prices, which they didn’t want to do.

The post continued: “Despite the bar being almost empty and heated inside, during quiet daytimes we have had people asking for the outdoor heaters to be put on. The running costs for these on an average month would exceed £1,000, a cost we cannot sustain.”

“Like many hospitality venues, our operating costs have substantially increased over the last 18 months,” the pub said via Facebook. “We have to keep our costs low where we can and account for rising charges.”

Regulars said the decision “sounds fair enough” but another posted: “put yea thermals on.”

Another said: “I'm all for this.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce inheritance tax cuts in the autumn statement

Everything we know about the Autumn Statement- from Inheritance Tax cuts to energy bills help

Gaza Strip

Aid to Gaza halted with communications down for second day

Atkins and Barclay have been singled out

'Deep concern' over 'potential conflicts of interest' as questions emerge over careers of reshuffled ministers' partners

Exclusive
James Cleverly replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary on Monday

'I've spent more time with James Cleverly this week than with Suella Braverman in the last year', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

Ferdinand Marcos Jr

US and Philippines sign nuclear co-operation pact

Rohingya refugees

240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after being refused by residents

Bin Laden's views are being shared on TikTok

Fury as young TikTok users promote Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' justifying terror attacks over Israel-Hamas war

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted murder

Man tries to push woman in front of Leicester Square tube station in attempted murder

Critical Infrastructure - The National Grid

Households could get £1k off electricity bills in exchange for pylons in their area, Jeremy Hunt to reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Exclusive
Experts warn that around a year’s worth of dentistry appointments were lost as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Children 'having all 20 baby teeth surgically removed' amid dental crisis

Officers should ditch words like "policeman", Staffordshire Police guidance says

Cops told to ditch phrases like 'policeman' and 'victims of' in 'woke' new guidance

Narendra Modi

Modi urges leaders to unite in face of challenges from Israel-Hamas war

Joe Biden

Biden signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and physical abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu admits Israel has 'not been successful' in reducing civilian casualties - blaming Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Lack of fuel shuts down communications across Gaza

Christine Keeler

Justice for Profumo affair icon Christine Keeler 'finally in sight', son says

Possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to inhale it, became illegal last week

Laughing gas ban should be enforced like heroin, as police response to ‘low-level drugs’ slammed as ‘pathetically weak’
India Tunnel Collapse

Drill bores into tunnel rubble in India to create escape for 40 trapped workers

The former Home Secretary has revealed what she thinks Rishi Sunak's legislation is lacking.

Sacked Suella Braverman reveals five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

Johnson was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe.

Adam Johnson's girlfriend 'finds engagement ring' as ice hockey star was 'planning to propose' before his death
The star has had to pull out of Saturday's scheduled show due to an injury.

Amy Dowden shares 'heartbreaking' reason for pulling out of Strictly days after finishing chemo treatment for cancer
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Two boys, 12, charged with murder after man, 19, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, as family pay tribute
Snoop Dogg has said he's 'giving up smoke' in a new post.

Drop it like it's pot: Snoop Dogg claims he's 'giving up smoke' in shock announcement - but fans are unconvinced

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit