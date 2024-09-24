Pubs won't be forced to shut early, says Pat McFadden as he slaps down rumours of change to licensing rules

Pat McFadden has denied rumours of a change to pub licences. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Pat McFadden has denied plans to change pub licensing rules to force them to shut early - adding that the pub is a "great part of British life".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC's Breakfast programme on Tuesday, he denied a report in the Telegraph that venues could be targeted under measures to cut down on harmful drinking.

Public health minister Andrew Gwynne told a Labour Party fringe event that the Government was considering "tightening up the hours of operation" of bars and pubs.

It came in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and boost health.

Mr McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, denied the rumours saying: "I don't think there's any plan to shut the pubs early. The pub is a great part of British life.

"I don't have a drink during conference, partly so I can look forward to having a nice one when the conference is over and I hope that the pub will be open when I go in."

He told Mr Ferrari that his drink of choice after the conference ends on Wednesday would be a pint of Guinness.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman also said: "It is categorically untrue that the government is considering changing alcohol licensing hours."

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden speaking during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Pat McFadden on the donations rows

Speaking at the Labour conference in Liverpool earlier this week, Mr Gwynne said the government's chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, had told ministers that, if trends continue, 60% of the NHS budget will be spent on diseases that could have been prevented.

The proposal came just a month after the government's plans to ban smoking in beer gardens and outside restaurants were revealed.

Mr Gwynne said Labour is "not the fun police" nor "supernanny" but the measures were being considered for moral and economic reasons.

Andrew Gwynne is "not the fun police" nor "supernanny" . Picture: Parliament UK

"These are discussions that we have got to have – even if it’s just about tightening up on some of the hours of operation; particularly where there are concerns that people are drinking too much," Mr Gwynne said.

The PM has created a health mission board, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting as chairman, which is said to be working on a five-point plan to deal with smoking, obesity, alcohol, inactivity and clean air.

"Alcohol harm is one of the key areas: the availability of alcohol, the harms that over-drinking does, domestic violence, the licensing laws," Mr Gwynne said.

He added: "Actually there is a big win for the Home Office because a lot of domestic violence they have to deal with is as a direct consequence of alcohol."

When asked about Professor Whitty's position on changes to licensing hours, Mr Gwynne said: "He is very keen that there is a refresh of the licensing laws."

Keir Starmer visiting pub in Falmouth. Picture: Getty

According to the Telegraph, Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chairman of Alcohol Health Alliance UK, said: "We welcome any move by this government to reduce alcohol harm using evidence-based policies such as tackling licensing hours.

"However, this must include off-trade premises as well as pubs and bars. It is scandalous that a bottle of vodka can still be bought at 2am in a petrol station.

"We would also encourage government to take action through duty rises and minimum unit price to tackle the bargain-basement cost of alcohol in our supermarkets and off-licenses, which is the main driver of the 30 per cent increase in alcohol-specific deaths since before the Covid pandemic."

Chief executive of UKHospitality Kate Nicholls said licensing reforms had not been discussed with the sector.

"As the Deputy Prime Minister said, when businesses thrive, the economy thrives," she said.

"That means cutting barriers to growth, not creating them, and fostering positive dialogue between government and businesses.

"The last thing anyone needs are half-baked plans thrust upon them, to the detriment of trading."