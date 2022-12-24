Ho-ho-hold up: pub-crawling Santas freed by police after the tank they were driving gets stuck on a country lane

Pub-crawling Santas. Picture: Lee Gribble/Facebook

By Kit Heren

Some people may get their presents a bit later than usual this year, after a group of Santa Clauses got stuck in a country lane when the armoured personnel carrier they were using for a pub crawl became wedged in a hedge.

The Santas, who reportedly have a similar adventure every year, got stuck on Marsh Lane near Hayle in Cornwall.

Fisherman Ian Jepson said the lane was blocked for about two hours on Friday night before police came to get them out.

"They shot past me singing and we later found them stuck where the lane narrows," he told the BBC.

"They were quite tightly jammed but it says no parking.

"It was quite funny as they tried to free themselves."

It came after the same group found themselves wedged in tightly in the nearby village of Angarrack earlier in the day.

Villagers told off the Santas, who are also reportedly military re-enactors most of the year, for driving their armoured vehicle down narrow streets lined with parked cars.

The Santas getting stuck. Picture: Lee Gribble/Facebook

A traffic warden told them: "You cannot come in with your tank, there are cars parked there. You are not going to get through," according to local outlet Cornwall Live.

One onlooker said: "I have seen it all now. A tank being driven by several Santas tried to drive into Angarrack, got wedged and blocked the entrance to the village".

