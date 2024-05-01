Restaurant shares CCTV of suspected ‘dine-and-dashers’ accused of walking out on £240 bill

1 May 2024, 18:54 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 19:17

The group was accused by restaurant bosses of walking out after their bank card declined
The group was accused by restaurant bosses of walking out after their bank card declined. Picture: The Farm
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A restaurant has shared CCTV of a group of suspected 'dine and dashers' who allegedly ate and drank their way through £240 worth of food and drink before leaving without paying.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Farm pub and restaurant, based in Eastbourne, Sussex took to Facebook page to share images people they say were involved.

According to an online post from restaurant bosses, a group of six people walked out on Sunday after eating roast dinners and a burger, and drinking double Vodka Red Bulls, lager, and bottles of Prosecco.

The Farm has reported the incident to Sussex Police. 
The Farm has reported the incident to Sussex Police. . Picture: Google Maps

The group fled the gastropub after their bank card declined and even took their unfinished beverages with them.

Speaking to the MailOnline, staff have shared their anger at the 'shamelessness' of the group.

Read more: Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple? Family who ‘left without paying £329 bill’ have been ‘doing runners for months’

Read more: Pub exposes six women who 'dine-and-dashed' after racking up £140 bill on food and drink

The pub's management wrote online that the group "'forgot' to pay (...) How forgetful of them".

One image show a dark-haired man wearing a light-coloured polo shirt, dark trousers, and white trainers.
One image show a dark-haired man wearing a light-coloured polo shirt, dark trousers, and white trainers. Picture: The Farm

One image shows a man wearing a light-coloured polo shirt, dark trousers, and white trainers. Another man is shown wearing a black t-shirt. The third 'dasher' pictured is a woman wearing a long coat with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses resting atop her head.

A fourth person is also pictured and is wearing a long-sleeved top. 

Another man is shown wearing a black t-shirt.
Another man is shown wearing a black t-shirt. Picture: The Farm

A member of staff told the MailOnline that "something felt off.

"Two women in the group got up and we looked at them as they were going to walk down the corridor and one of them had a pint of lager in her hand and a glass of prosecco, and she just smiled."

The staff member added that one of the group's card declined twice. The man told staff :"Hang on a minute, I'll just grab another card".

However, when staff went outside, the group of six "had vanished".

The Farm has reported the incident to Sussex Police

The third 'dasher' pictured is a woman wearing a long coat with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses resting atop her head. A fourth person is also pictured and is wearing a long-sleeved top. 
The third 'dasher' pictured is a woman wearing a long coat with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses resting atop her head. A fourth person is also pictured and is wearing a long-sleeved top. . Picture: The Farm

This comes after a string of 'dine-and-dash' occurrences across the country. Five days ago, it was reported that 20 people ran away after racking up a £270 bill at a curry house in Exeter.

Meanwhile, a couple have recently been charged with fraud after fleeing a restaurant to avoid paying a £329 bill.

Restaurant runners are very frequent - the most recent figures from the Home Office for dine-and-dashing reports of 12,610 incidents taking place in 2018.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein appears in court after New York rape conviction overturned

Shooter Wisconsin School

Authorities in Wisconsin say gunman ‘neutralised’ outside school

The Co-op Live arena has postponed what was supposed to be its opening concert

Manchester's £365 million Co-op Live venue cancels another gig minutes before start due to 'technical issue'

Norway Knife Attack

Man stabbed in knife attack in central Oslo

Israel Palestinians

Hamas leaders say response to ceasefire proposal could come on Thursday

US Global Finance

New US sanctions on Russia target weapons development

The Labour MP said it is a "relief" Starmer has changed his view

Rosie Duffield wants apology after Keir Starmer U-turns on view in gender row

"This aspiration will have no impact whatsoever on the age people are able to claim the state pension," the Chancellor said

Chancellor rules out raising state pension age to 75 to fund Tories’ National Insurance ‘aspiration’

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack in Hainault yesterday

Heartbreaking pictures of Hainault sword victim, 14, dressed up as Spiderman as family mourns 'wonderful child'

Disney World-Bush Paintings

George W Bush’s portraits of veterans heading to Disney World

New York City police enter an upper floor of Columbia University's Hamilton Hall

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

Georgia Divisive Law

Georgian police deploy tear gas to disperse ‘Russian law’ protests

x

Humza Yousaf survives no-confidence vote as 'chaotic' SNP dodges Holyrood election but face leadership choice

A May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia

May Day rallies across Asia and Europe call for improved workers’ rights

Women are among those rounded up as the first migrants bound for Rwanda were held in raids

Women rounded up as first migrants bound for Rwanda held in raids, as protesters try to block vans carrying detainees

Disunited Methodists

United Methodists in US repeal longstanding ban on LGBT clergy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giving written reasons for his decision on Wednesday, Judge Briggs said it would be "perverse" not to lift the suspension.

Boris Becker no longer bankrupt after High Court Ruling as tennis star has done 'all that he reasonably could do'
Trump Media Lawsuit

Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth £1.4 billion

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone

US newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

Police have raided Columbia University

Police make 300 arrests at Columbia university Gaza protest after activists barricade themselves inside
The Scotland Yard investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been awarded up to £192,000 extra funding.

Madeleine McCann investigation to receive up to £192,000 extra funding, Home Office confirms
Officials in high-vis jackets remove the 'tent city' of asylum seekers in Dublin

Dublin migrant 'tent city' destroyed and 200 asylum seekers taken away as Irish anger grows over Rwanda scheme
Prescriptions are free in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Major change to NHS prescriptions from today - as experts call it a 'dark day' for patients
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Blinken tells Israeli leaders ‘the time is now’ for ceasefire in Gaza

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack

Pictured: Boy, 14, stabbed to death as he walked to school in sword attack in Hainault

Sara Alhashimi

Father of girl, 7, who died in migrant boat crossing Channel recalls heartbreaking moment she was crushed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit