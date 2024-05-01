Restaurant shares CCTV of suspected ‘dine-and-dashers’ accused of walking out on £240 bill

Picture: The Farm

By Jasmine Moody

A restaurant has shared CCTV of a group of suspected 'dine and dashers' who allegedly ate and drank their way through £240 worth of food and drink before leaving without paying.

The Farm pub and restaurant, based in Eastbourne, Sussex took to Facebook page to share images people they say were involved.

According to an online post from restaurant bosses, a group of six people walked out on Sunday after eating roast dinners and a burger, and drinking double Vodka Red Bulls, lager, and bottles of Prosecco.

Picture: Google Maps

The group fled the gastropub after their bank card declined and even took their unfinished beverages with them.

Speaking to the MailOnline, staff have shared their anger at the 'shamelessness' of the group.

The pub's management wrote online that the group "'forgot' to pay (...) How forgetful of them".

Picture: The Farm

One image shows a man wearing a light-coloured polo shirt, dark trousers, and white trainers. Another man is shown wearing a black t-shirt. The third 'dasher' pictured is a woman wearing a long coat with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses resting atop her head.

A fourth person is also pictured and is wearing a long-sleeved top.

Picture: The Farm

A member of staff told the MailOnline that "something felt off.

"Two women in the group got up and we looked at them as they were going to walk down the corridor and one of them had a pint of lager in her hand and a glass of prosecco, and she just smiled."

The staff member added that one of the group's card declined twice. The man told staff :"Hang on a minute, I'll just grab another card".

However, when staff went outside, the group of six "had vanished".

The Farm has reported the incident to Sussex Police.

Picture: The Farm

This comes after a string of 'dine-and-dash' occurrences across the country. Five days ago, it was reported that 20 people ran away after racking up a £270 bill at a curry house in Exeter.

Meanwhile, a couple have recently been charged with fraud after fleeing a restaurant to avoid paying a £329 bill.

Restaurant runners are very frequent - the most recent figures from the Home Office for dine-and-dashing reports of 12,610 incidents taking place in 2018.