Pub landlord reveals why he started viral petition signed by two million people calling for fresh General Election

A pub landlord has revealed why he launched a petition to have Labour call a General Election
A pub landlord has revealed why he launched a petition to have Labour call a General Election.

By Henry Moore

A disgruntled pub landlord has been revealed as the man who started a viral petition to have Labour removed from government.

The viral petition, which demands Labour call another General Election just months after the party’s landslide victory, has amassed over two million signatures since its launch.

Pub landlord Michael Westwood, who voted Conservative at the last election, said he launched the petition after Labour “went back on” their manifesto promises and “talked down” to the British public.

“I just thought they were being so negative all the time,” the landlord told the MailOnline.

“They were putting the fear of God into people that everything was so bad. They had also gone back on their manifesto promises.

'I was just frustrated at what I was seeing and hearing it all the time and it really annoyed me.

“I just typed into Google 'how to change the Prime Minister' and it came back with start a petition. So that's what I did.”

Mr Westwood claims he is “not political” and has been “staggered” by the support his petition has received, even being shared by legendary actor Michael Caine.

“I'm not political at all but just very patriotic and I didn't like the way they were talking down the country,” he said.

He added: “I am not trying to force my opinion on anyone. All I wanted to say is if you agree with me then sign the petition.

“There are a lot of people in this country who can't be bothered with politics, but with so many signing the petition it shows they are unhappy with the way things have been going.”

Despite its success, Mr Westwood doubts Sir Keir Starmer will be moved to call a General Election by the petition.

“He is too arrogant and I can't see him debating about his job, but what the petition shows is that there is a lot of people who are unhappy with the way things have gone,' he declared.

“Not just those who did not vote for him, but lots of Labour voters as well.

Over 2.5 million people have signed the petition
Over 2.5 million people have signed the petition. Picture: Screenshot

“Since they won the election all they have done is talk down the country and they have not been truthful.

“They said their manifesto was fully costed and then there is a £22bn black hole.

“They just said what people wanted to hear to get the votes and now they are doing what they want. They have not been truthful and they should have been more transparent.

“Reeves said there was a £22bn black hole in the finances which is doubtful, and then all the union members get pay rises. They just have not told the truth to the public.”

Mr Westwood claims he had no idea of the petition's success as he “isn’t on social media.”

He said: “Labour's strategy was to say whatever we want to get into power. It will be two years of doom and gloom, saying how bad a shape the Tories left the country in and the following two years it will be about Labour saying they are getting things back on track.

“Then in the final year before an election there will be tax cuts and all kinds of stuff to show how well they have done. Its all about staying in power.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Interviewed In Downing Street
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Interviewed In Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir has brushed off demands for a new general election.

The PM has ruled out calling another general election, adding that he was "not surprised" some people who did not support Labour might want a second poll.

He was asked by ITV's This Morning about the petition calling for another election on the Parliament website, now signed by two million people.

Sir Keir told the programme: "Look, I remind myself that very many people didn't vote Labour at the last election.

"I'm not surprised that many of them want a rerun. That isn't how our system works.

"There will be plenty of people who didn't want us in in the first place.

"So, what my focus is on is the decisions that I have to make every day."

