Pubgoers and smokers face being hit by Budget 'sin tax' raid in bid to fill £22bn black hole in public finances

25 September 2024, 23:29

A Budget 'sin tax' raid has raised concerns among industry leaders
A Budget 'sin tax' raid has raised concerns among industry leaders. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Pubgoers and smokers face being hit by a Budget 'sin tax' raid in bid to fill the £22bn black hole in public finances.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The move, which could see prices for beers, cider and spirits increased, has sparked concerns among pub chiefs who believe it will be crushing blow for boozers.

It comes after Health Secretary Wes Streeting also called for a debate on an outside smoking ban.

The proposals are believed to be part of a "five-point plan to kill pubs" by the Chancellor, according to the Sun.

Industry insiders told the paper that there had been talk of minimum unit pricing, duty hikes, smoking bans, packaging costs and lack of positive vision for the pub sector.

A five per cent beer duty hike would see the cost of a pint go up by 2.45p. It is likely to come in a bid to fill the £22 billion black hole in public finances.

Read more: 'This is nonsense': Keir Starmer shuts down claims pubs will be forced to close early to tackle harmful drinking

Read more: Wes Streeting calls for 'national debate' on banning smoking outside pubs as PM rules out earlier closing times

The Churchill Arms pub, Kensington, London, England, UK
The Churchill Arms pub, Kensington, London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

Emma McClarkin, chief of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said the move would be a "bitter blow".

"After the Chancellor’s pre-election promise of a five point plan for pubs, it is impossible to see how this will be fulfilled if the price of a pint is increased by the government," she said.

"The cost of doing business has soared in recent years and, with potentially new punishing burdens, this tax increase is the last thing pubs and beer drinkers need."

The BBPA has estimated that a five per cent drop in beer duty would help created a further 12,000 jobs.

She also called for the Chancellor to maintain 75 per cent business rates relief.

"Anything less will be a total betrayal of the great British pub that this government promised to protect, and the one million jobs that depend on them," she said.

Meanwhile, Brian Perkins, CEO of Budweiser Brewing Group UK, said: "Rather than increasing beer duty, the new government should support our struggling brewing and hospitality sectors by cutting beer duty.

"The average British pint is already taxed twelve times more than on the continent."

Nick Ferrari is joined by Sir Keir Starmer | Watch the full interview

It comes after the PM shut down claims that pubs will be forced to close early to tackle harmful drinking.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Keir said the claims were "nonsense".

It came after public health minister Andrew Gwynne told a Labour Party fringe event that the government was considering "tightening up the hours of operation" of bars and pubs.

The move was suggested in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and boost health.

But Sir Keir told Nick: "This is not government policy. We are not going to do it."

He added: "Closing time is not going to change. I can give you that guarantee."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kemi Badenoch speaks to LBC

Kemi Badenoch doubles down on claim she 'became working class' when she got job at McDonald's

Janey Godley

Comedian Janey Godley tells fans she is receiving end-of-life care for cancer, and 'may not live until Christmas'

Russia Putin

Putin lowers threshold of nuclear response as he issues new warnings to the West

Sir Alan Bates has said the Labour Government has not contacted subpostmasters and has left them "at a standstill" over the Horizon IT scandal.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted by Princess Anne for exposing Horizon IT scandal

Several more rain warnings are in place

Flood fears as new heavy rain warnings issued across much of England spanning three days

Peter Stanley, 42, shared posts showing the torture of baby monkeys

Man jailed after online torture posts showing ‘deliberate and gratuitous suffering of baby monkeys for entertainment’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Starmer tells UN Middle East is ‘on the brink' as Israel 'prepares for entry into Lebanon'

A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure

Mother-of-five, 33, becomes first to die from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

Biden in a blue suit at a UN lectern

Biden: All-out war possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates

Inmates were released early under Labour's plans to free up prison space

Dozens of prisoners freed by mistake under Labour’s early release scheme

The Titan submersible

Haunting new footage of Titan sub shows extent of catastrophe, as safety experts explains how vessel came apart

Zelensky giving UN speech

Zelensky urges world leaders against seeking ‘a lull’ in war with Russia

Titanic Tourist Sub

Engineer says carbon fibre hull of Titan submersible showed signs of flaws

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Detective guilty of stealing 4kg cocaine from secure police storage before selling it on the streets of Manchester

Israeli army chiefs are planning a possible ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel 'preparing for possible entry into Lebanon', army chief tells troops amid escalating air strikes

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Israeli military preparing for possible ground operation, army chief says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jordan McSweeney, killer of Zara Aleena, tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time

Killer of Zara Aleena tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time
Shocking moment bin workers narrowly dodge lorry explosion after wheelie bin combusts during morning collection

Shocking moment refuse workers narrowly dodge exploding bin lorry caught on camera

Israeli security forces take measures in the area following a rocket attack from Lebanon on the Sa'ar settlement amid an escalation in cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Nahariya, Israel on September 25, 2024.

Israel calls up reservists in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah as ballistic missile fired at Tel Aviv
File photo of a camper van on a motorway

Pensioner, 84, run over on motorway after falling out of camper van, as she ‘mistook car door for toilet’
Jermaine said "we're human beings, that's what it is" in a post on social media

Jermaine Jenas says ‘none of us are perfect’ as he breaks social media silence over sexting scandal
K

Starmer calls for UK nationals in Lebanon to 'leave and to leave immediately' as Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates
Donald Trump is bundled away after a shooting

Secret Service failures before Trump rally shooting ‘preventable’ – Senate panel

People stand outside the Czech central bank in Prague

Czech central bank cuts its key interest rate to 4.25%

Roland Cherry, 63, was dragged under water while on a canoe trip and miraculously survived after being dragged to safety

Brit survives hippo attack after two tonne animal attacked canoe during dream safari holiday
People filling sandbags

Tropical Storm Helene strengthens amid hurricane warnings for Florida and Mexico

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit