Public sympathies mainly lie with Queen after Harry and Meghan interview - snap poll

9 March 2021, 15:10 | Updated: 9 March 2021, 15:31

Harry and Meghan are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey
Harry and Meghan are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Getty

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The public's sympathies mainly lie with the Queen and the royal family after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, a survey has found.

With 'the Firm' facing accusations of racism and failing to support Meghan during her mental health crisis, the snap YouGov poll found the sympathies of 36% of those questioned were mainly with the monarch and the rest of the Windsors.

Some 22% sided with Harry and Meghan, 28% said neither and 8% said both.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace silent after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview airs in UK

READ MORE: Prince Charles seen in public for first time since Harry and Meghan interview

Among 18-to-24-year-olds, 48% sided with Harry and Meghan but 55% of over-65s supported the Queen.

The poll also found the public was split on whether the royal family has treated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fairly.

Some 32% believed they were treated unfairly but the same proportion said they were treated fairly. Some 36% said they did not know.

Age groups also differ greatly on the fairness issue.

Half (50%) of over-65s think the couple were treated fairly by the royals, but 61% of 18-to-24-year-olds think they were treated unfairly.

Asked whether being a member of the royal family was more of a privilege or a burden, 38% said both equally, 28% said privilege and 23% said burden.

A total of 4,656 British adults were surveyed between March 8 and 9 after the interview finished airing.

