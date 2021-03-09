Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Public sympathies mainly lie with Queen after Harry and Meghan interview - snap poll
9 March 2021
The public's sympathies mainly lie with the Queen and the royal family after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, a survey has found.
With 'the Firm' facing accusations of racism and failing to support Meghan during her mental health crisis, the snap YouGov poll found the sympathies of 36% of those questioned were mainly with the monarch and the rest of the Windsors.
Some 22% sided with Harry and Meghan, 28% said neither and 8% said both.
Among 18-to-24-year-olds, 48% sided with Harry and Meghan but 55% of over-65s supported the Queen.
The poll also found the public was split on whether the royal family has treated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fairly.
Some 32% believed they were treated unfairly but the same proportion said they were treated fairly. Some 36% said they did not know.
Age groups also differ greatly on the fairness issue.
Half (50%) of over-65s think the couple were treated fairly by the royals, but 61% of 18-to-24-year-olds think they were treated unfairly.
Asked whether being a member of the royal family was more of a privilege or a burden, 38% said both equally, 28% said privilege and 23% said burden.
A total of 4,656 British adults were surveyed between March 8 and 9 after the interview finished airing.