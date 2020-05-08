Public warned not to break lockdown during warm bank holiday weekend

8 May 2020, 07:28 | Updated: 8 May 2020, 07:36

Ministers have warned the public not to break the lockdown during the bank holiday weekend
Ministers have warned the public not to break the lockdown during the bank holiday weekend. Picture: PA

By Adrian Sherling

The government has warned people they must stick to lockdown rules during this bank holiday weekend.

There are concerns mixed messaging from the government about the coronavirus lockdown could mean social distancing restrictions are tested this bank holiday weekend.

The Prime Minister is due to give an update on the rules on Sunday night, but ministers have warned the lockdown will remain and only modest changes will be announced.

At the Downing Street press conference yesterday, First Secretary Dominic Raab warned: "Any changes in the short term will be modest, small, incremental and very carefully monitored.

"For the moment it is really important, particularly as people look towards a warm bank holiday weekend, that we continue to follow the guidance in place at this time."

The weather forecast looks excellent for the three-day VE Day weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees.

READ MORE: Should you report neighbours for breaking the lockdown?

Yesterday, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the lockdown would be extended for another three weeks.

Speaking at her daily briefing, she said: "Our assessment of the evidence leads me to the conclusion that the lockdown must be extended at this stage.

"The decisions we take now are a matter of life and death and that is why they weigh so heavily."

After reports that Boris Johnson may be set to announce some easing of restrictions, Ms Sturgeon insisted she would "not be pressurised" into lifting measures prematurely.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the Prime Minister wanted to maintain the four-nation approach to coronavirus measures which has existed so far.

The spokesperson said: "Throughout we have said we would take a four-nation approach and we believe that provides the best way forward.

"The four nations entered the restrictions at the same time and should, where it makes sense, exit the restrictions at the same time.

"We agree that the only circumstances where there should be divergence is when there is evidence that supports it."

