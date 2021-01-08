James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Public warned to stay alert over Covid-19 vaccine scams
8 January 2021, 10:54
The public is being warned to be alert to fraudsters trying to trick people into giving their details away with fake coronavirus vaccine scams.
Action Fraud warned on Twitter: "In the UK, coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the NHS. You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, a local GP surgery or pharmacy, to receive your vaccine. Vaccinations are free of charge and you will not be asked to pay."
Derbyshire Constabulary also alerted people to a fake text offering a link to an "extremely convincing" false NHS website where people are asked to input their bank details to register for a vaccine.
Derbyshire Police issued a statement: "The scam message reads 'we have identified that your are eligible to apply for your vaccine' and then prompts you to click on a link for further information or to 'apply' for the vaccine."
"If you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it's a scam."
Police today issued CCTV of a suspect they want to trace after a 92-year-old woman was given a fake coronavirus vaccine, before being charged £160.
Detectives fear the suspected conman may 'endanger lives'.
Trading Standards authorities have also issued warnings over the texts including links to fake NHS websites which ask for bank details.