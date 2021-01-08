Public warned to stay alert over Covid-19 vaccine scams

8 January 2021, 10:54

Scam warning: The public is being urged to stay alert
Scam warning: The public is being urged to stay alert. Picture: Action Fraud

By Asher McShane

The public is being warned to be alert to fraudsters trying to trick people into giving their details away with fake coronavirus vaccine scams.

Action Fraud warned on Twitter: "In the UK, coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the NHS. You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, a local GP surgery or pharmacy, to receive your vaccine. Vaccinations are free of charge and you will not be asked to pay."

Derbyshire Constabulary also alerted people to a fake text offering a link to an "extremely convincing" false NHS website where people are asked to input their bank details to register for a vaccine.

Derbyshire Police issued a statement: "The scam message reads 'we have identified that your are eligible to apply for your vaccine' and then prompts you to click on a link for further information or to 'apply' for the vaccine."

"If you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it's a scam."

Police today issued CCTV of a suspect they want to trace after a 92-year-old woman was given a fake coronavirus vaccine, before being charged £160.

Detectives fear the suspected conman may 'endanger lives'.

Trading Standards authorities have also issued warnings over the texts including links to fake NHS websites which ask for bank details.

