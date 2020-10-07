Pubs in northern England could face closure 'from Monday'

Pubs in cities such as Nottingham could be facing closure due to rising infection rates. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Pubs and restaurants in northern England are facing the prospect of closure next week with Boris Johnson drawing up plans for tougher restrictions, according to reports.

The government is said to be considering further restrictions for cities such as Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Nottingham due to fears coronavirus infection rates are spiralling out of control.

Closures could be enforced as early as Monday, with the prime minister reportedly set to follow in the footsteps of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who announced further measures for Scotland on Wednesday.

Downing Street and the Department of Health and Social Care have both declined to comment on the reports.

If confirmed, the move would be another blow for an already hard-hit hospitality industry which has seen pubs, bars and restaurants forced to adhere to a strict 10pm curfew on customers.

According to a report in the Financial Times, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is finalising a package of financial support for the sector amid fears of a fresh wave of job losses.

Read more: Calls grow for government to explain logic of 10pm curfew

Read more: Starmer calls on government to publish data behind 10pm curfew

It is not yet clear which cities and regions will be affected by the measure or whether the closures will be partial or total.

However, it is likely that it will affect the places where infections per 100,000 people are high.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested pubs could be hit by temporary closures.

“Outside your household and socialising between households, the highest place in incidence of likely transmission, measured by where people have contacts, is unfortunately hospitality," he said.

"Now obviously that finding is not good news in terms of the policy action we have to take for that sector.”

Read more: Scotland faces new restrictions in bid to curb Covid-19 cases

Read more: Boris Johnson accuses Starmer of 'backtracking' over rule of six

The latest moves come after Ms Sturgeon announced a further tightening of restrictions in Scotland from 6pm on Friday.

Under the new rules, indoor hospitality venues will only be allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm daily, selling food and non-alcoholic drinks only, while outdoor bars will be allowed to serve alcohol until 10pm.

In the five regions with the highest number of cases - including Glasgow and Edinburgh - licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-day period, although they can offer takeaway services.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, the first minister warned that without the "short, sharp" package of measures, the disease could be "out of control" by the end of the month.

In England, Nottingham looks set to be the latest area to face new restrictions following a surge in infections.

The prospect of new measures comes amid growing unrest over the existing controls - including among Conservative MPs.

Tory rebels are threatening to try to overturn the 10pm curfew in an expected Commons vote next week, amid claims that it is proving counterproductive in health terms while further damaging the already weakened economy.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Mr Johnson to produce the science behind the curfew, raising the prospect of a government defeat if Labour joins the rebels in the division lobbies.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify