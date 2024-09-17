Breaking News

US hip hop mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs charged with sex trafficking and racketeering

17 September 2024, 14:55 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 15:24

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

US hip hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, according to a federal indictment unsealed in New York on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Combs had been arrested late on Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.

His ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie is among several women who have made claims against him.

He has denied many of those allegations, and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the court that Combs would plead not guilty and that he would "fight like hell" to try to get his client released from custody.

Of Combs, Agnifilo said, "His spirits are good. He's confident."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Grammy Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Alamy

Combs, 54, was recognised as one of the most influential figures in music before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

He founded the label Bad Boy records, and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars.

Also known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, he was a major icon in hip-hop in the 1990s and 2000s.

In November, his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years.

She accused Combs of coercing her and others into unwanted sex in drug-fuelled settings.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Picture: Getty

The suit was settled in one day but months later, CNN aired hotel security footage showing Combs punching and kicking Cassie and throwing her on the floor.

After the video aired, Combs apologised, saying, "I was disgusted when I did it."

However, Combs and his attorneys denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits.

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, said in a statement on Tuesday that "neither Ms Ventura nor I have any comment".

"We appreciate your understanding and if that changes, we will certainly let you know," he added.

Read more: Key employee who called the Titan unsafe says company only wanted to make money

Read more: Molly-Mae slaps down rumours of reconciliation with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury as she hails next chapter will be ‘best yet’

Sean Diddy Combs was accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse
Sean Diddy Combs was accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse. Picture: Alamy

A woman said Combs raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

A music producer sued, saying Combs forced him to have sex with prostitutes.

Another woman, April Lampros, said Combs subjected her to "terrifying sexual encounters," starting when she was a college student in 1994.

The AP does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Cassie and Lampros did.

Attorney for Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, Marc Agnifilo arriving at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday
Attorney for Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, Marc Agnifilo arriving at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Combs has gotten out of legal trouble before.

In 2001, he was acquitted of charges related to a Manhattan nightclub shooting two years earlier that injured three people.

His then-protege, Shyne, was convicted of assault and other charges and served around eight years in prison.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Malian security personnel detaining a man (AP Photo)

Militants attack military training camp near airport in Mali’s capital

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell

A wounded man whose handheld pager exploded in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Dozens wounded after pagers detonate in Lebanon, security officials say

Sean Combs in sunglasses

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Breaking
Dozens of Hezbollah operatives are said to have been affected

Hundreds of Hezbollah fighters seriously injured after 'pagers explode', as Lebanese militants blame Israel

A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after being hit by a marked Metropolitan Police car on its way to an incident in east London

Teenager rushed to hospital after being hit by Metropolitan Police car in East London incident

Titanic tourist vessel deaths hearing

Key employee who called the Titan unsafe says company only wanted to make money

Opening ceremony of 2014 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after rescue deal agreed

Five people died when the Titan sub imploded on a dive to see the Titanic

OceanGate wanted Titan sub pilots to dive to Titanic after just one days training, whistleblower reveals

Molly Mae has slapped down rumours of a reconciliation with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae slaps down rumours of reconciliation with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury as she hails next chapter will be ‘best yet’

Former Metropolitan Police officer Muhammed Mustafa Darr arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, where he is charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice

Met police office jailed after rummaging through the pockets of two dead men and stealing their bank cards

Masoumeh, 15, and Leah, 14, are believed to be together after failing to return to their homes

Police launch major hunt for missing schoolgirls, 14 and 15, 'believed to have vanished together'

Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund

Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over 'offensive' comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund

Sexual Misconduct Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in New York after federal indictment

Gisele Pelicot arrives in the Avignon court house

‘I am a rapist’, admits husband in French mass rape trial

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy gestures while speaking about climate and environment policy at Kew Gardens in London, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool )

Action on climate change will be central to 'all' major policy, promises David Lammy in first big speech as foreign secretary

Latest News

See more Latest News

EU Europe Politics

Women appointed to key EU roles as Ursula von der Leyen pushes for gender parity

Actor Reece Richards accused police of racially profiling him after he witnessed a car crash nearby

Sex education star 'kicked and pepper sprayed' and was ‘racially profiled’ by police after witnessing car crash
Kyle Clifford is accused of murdering Hannah, Louise and Carol Hunt

Final 999 call of woman killed with crossbow along with mother and sister, as man appears in court for triple murder
The News Agents Podcast will take to the stage

News Agents go on stage with live show at Royal Albert Hall

TV presenter Jay Blades arriving for a hearing at Cannock Magistrates Court, sitting in Walsall

Jay Blades' charge of driving while using phone dropped, as police officer due to give evidence 'unavailable'
The NHS is going to use drones to carry urgent blood samples across London

NHS to use drones to fly blood samples around London to avoid traffic in new trial

Keir Starmer giving a speech to the Holocaust Education Trust

Every child to learn about the Holocaust in school, Starmer pledges, as he vows to fight 'resurgence of antisemitism'
Israel Lebanon

Israel says halting Hezbollah attacks now official war goal

Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaks after Sunday’s second assassination attempt

ZZ336 Royal Air Force Airbus Voyager KC3 (MADRS48) landing in to RAF Brize Norton. ZZ336 underwent a £900,000 refurbishment program which included painting the jet in the colours of the Union flag Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

RAF jet used to transport royals and PM ‘narrowly missed' smashing into drone at 200mph

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit