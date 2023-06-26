Breaking News

Putin vows to bring Wagner ‘mutiny’ to ‘justice’ as he claims rebels wanted Russian 'society to drown in blood'

26 June 2023, 20:32 | Updated: 26 June 2023, 21:30

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.
The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Russian president Vladimir Putin has thanked commanders and soldiers of Wagner who "avoided bloodshed" on the streets of Moscow, formally labelling Saturday's events a "mutiny".

Speaking on State Television on Monday evening, Putin said that "all necessary decisions to neutralise threat were taken at the very beginning", adding: "the mutiny would have been suppressed anyway".

Putin also indirectly addressed the rebellion, led by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, noting "the organisers realised their actions were criminal".

As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia and its war in Ukraine.

Thanking those "who stayed loyal to their oath", Putin emphasised the power and unity of the Russian people.

He also warned in his address to the nation that those involved in the weekend's "criminal activity" would be "brought to justice", as he described their behaviour as "activity designed to weaken the country".

As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia.
As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia.

"By turning back they avoided further bloodshed," Putin added.

Continuing his address, the Russian president noted that promises made to those from Wagner remain, with soldiers who want to fight alongside Russia free to continue and those rebelling free to go to Belarus.

"I thank Wagner soldiers and commanders who did not shed blood - you can sign a contract with the Ministry of Defence, or move to Belarus."

Thanking all military personnel who halted actions and "avoided bloodshed", Putin added those rebelling "wanted Russia to lose" and "our society to drown in blood".

He also accused the West and Ukraine of wanting Russians to “kill each other” as he warned that any attempts to cause unrest would be “doomed to failure”.

Continuing his address, the Russian president noted that promises made to those from Wagner remain, with soldiers who want to fight alongside Russia free to continue and those rebelling free to go to Belarus.
Continuing his address, the Russian president noted that promises made to those from Wagner remain, with soldiers who want to fight alongside Russia free to continue and those rebelling free to go to Belarus.

It comes as Russia's defence ministry claimed it has intercepted RAF warplanes over the Red Sea, as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to escalate.

According to the ministry, Russian jets were scrambled after two British Typhoon jets accompanying a RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft were spotted near the Russian border on the Black Sea.

It follows comments from Yevgeny Popov, a deputy in the United Russia party, who told LBC's Andrew Marr that "no one is safe from Russian justice", after Prigozhin retreated to Belarus following the uprising on Saturday.

Prigozhin claimed earlier on Monday that his Wagner Group mutinied in protest at the prospect of the private army being disbanded in July, not to topple the Putin regime.

Asked by Andrew if Prigozhin was safe in Belarus, Mr Popov said: "Nobody is safe from Russian justice if you are a [criminal]. You will be punished."

