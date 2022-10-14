Putin deploys 11 nuclear bombers just 20 miles from Nato border as Ukraine tensions rise

14 October 2022, 11:46

Eleven strategic bombers - Tu-160s in red and Tu-95s in yellow - were spotted near the Norwegian border
Eleven strategic bombers - Tu-160s in red and Tu-95s in yellow - were spotted near the Norwegian border. Picture: Planet Labs

By Stephen Rigley

Vladimir Putin has deployed eleven bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons just a few miles from the border with Nato.

American satellite operator Planet Labs detected "an increased presence" of Russian TU-160 and TU-95 strategic bombers less than 20 miles from the border with Norway.

A satellite image taken on October 7 shows seven Tu-160 strategic bombers and four Tu-95 aircraft at the Russian airbase Olenya on the Kolskyi Peninsula.

The disclosure comes from Faktisk.no - an independent Norwegian fact checking website - which obtained the data from American satellite operator Planet.

Tu-160 jets, the largest and heaviest Mach 2 warplanes ever made, are capable of flying 7,500 miles non-stop, without refuelling and can carry up to 12 short-range nuclear missiles.

The Tu-95 strategic bombers - known as Bears - are some of the biggest aircraft in Putin's air force, capable of hauling cruise missiles and massive nuclear bombs.

Seven Tu-160 and four Tu-95 bombers were seen at Olenya airbase
Seven Tu-160 and four Tu-95 bombers were seen at Olenya airbase. Picture: Planet Labs

The buildup above at the air base follows international concern over another report two weeks ago, when The Jerusalem Post revealed there was an 'unusual deployment' of seven nuclear bombers at the airbase.

This was highlighted by Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International which detected the 'irregular presence' of TU-160s and TU-95s.

The Armageddon planes are usually stationed at Engels Air Base, 450 miles south-east of Moscow.

The bombers are stationed around 115 miles away from the border of NATO member Norway, and about 95 miles away from the soon-to-become Alliance member, Finland. They can also be used with conventional weapons.

Nato held a closed door meeting yesterday as the alliance pressed ahead with plans for a nuclear exercise.

Putin is facing military disaster as his forces are being pushed back in Ukraine. This has stoked fears he could do something stupid - and potentially even make good on his threats go nuclear.

