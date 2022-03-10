Breaking News

'Putin is stepping very close to being a fool', says ex-US ambassador to Russia

Thomas Pickering, former US Ambassador to Russia, has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, President Putin is stepping "very close" to being a fool. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Former US ambassador to Russia has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that Vladimir Putin is "stepping very close" to being a fool over his barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

Thomas Pickering, former US Ambassador to Russia, said Putin "plays with fire and does it very grandly", warning he "needs to be stopped".

Mr Pickering, who was in office between 1993 and 1996, told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "I have not found Vladimir Putin a fool. But he is stepping very close to that line right now."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

More follows...