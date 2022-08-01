Putin under fresh scrutiny after footage shows leader 'limping' and unable to use arm

Putin is believed to have health issues. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Vladimir Putin's health is once again under scrutiny after footage emerged showing him 'limping' and seemingly unable to use his right arm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The video showed the 69-year-old being given a tour of a military museum as part of a weekend of festivities marking Russia's Navy Day, which is celebrated on the last Sunday of every July.

He could be seen speaking with the daughter of defence minister Sergei Shoigu, when mosquitoes began buzzing around his face.

He started trying to fend them off using his left arm while his right arm could be seen limply by his side.

The Russian leader then walked off, appearing to have a slight limp as he continued his tour.

It came as Putin signed a new military doctrine that accused the US of being Moscow's greatest threat.

It also cast NATO's expansion toward Russia as an existential threat to Moscow.

Read more: CIA boss slaps down rumours about Putin's health saying Russian President is 'too healthy'

Read more: Shaky Putin twitches as he greets Turkish President amid ongoing rumours of ill health

The video highlights just the latest of several health issues Putin is rumoured to be experiencing.

It has been a subject of speculation since the war in Ukraine began, with the leader having been pictured looking hunched and bloated amid reports he has been treated for advanced cancer, causing him to experience 'roid rage' - steroid side effects of the treatment.

The 69-year-old's legs also appeared to buckle during a speech in Moscow.

However, the head of the CIA has said there is no reason to believe rumours about the health of the Russian president.

Williams Burns said Vladimir Putin is "probably too healthy".

While bragging about Moscow's new supposed Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles during the event, Putin was not shy of threatening the West, according to Reuters.

He was vague about where the weapons would be based, adding: "The key thing here is the capability of the Russian navy."

"It is able to respond with lightning speed to all who decides to infringe on our sovereignty and freedom," Putin said.