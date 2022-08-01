Putin under fresh scrutiny after footage shows leader 'limping' and unable to use arm

1 August 2022, 02:21

Putin is believed to have health issues
Putin is believed to have health issues. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Vladimir Putin's health is once again under scrutiny after footage emerged showing him 'limping' and seemingly unable to use his right arm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The video showed the 69-year-old being given a tour of a military museum as part of a weekend of festivities marking Russia's Navy Day, which is celebrated on the last Sunday of every July.

He could be seen speaking with the daughter of defence minister Sergei Shoigu, when mosquitoes began buzzing around his face.

He started trying to fend them off using his left arm while his right arm could be seen limply by his side.

The Russian leader then walked off, appearing to have a slight limp as he continued his tour.

It came as Putin signed a new military doctrine that accused the US of being Moscow's greatest threat.

It also cast NATO's expansion toward Russia as an existential threat to Moscow.

Read more: CIA boss slaps down rumours about Putin's health saying Russian President is 'too healthy'

Read more: Shaky Putin twitches as he greets Turkish President amid ongoing rumours of ill health

The video highlights just the latest of several health issues Putin is rumoured to be experiencing.

It has been a subject of speculation since the war in Ukraine began, with the leader having been pictured looking hunched and bloated amid reports he has been treated for advanced cancer, causing him to experience 'roid rage' - steroid side effects of the treatment.

The 69-year-old's legs also appeared to buckle during a speech in Moscow.

However, the head of the CIA has said there is no reason to believe rumours about the health of the Russian president.

Williams Burns said Vladimir Putin is "probably too healthy".

While bragging about Moscow's new supposed Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles during the event, Putin was not shy of threatening the West, according to Reuters.

He was vague about where the weapons would be based, adding: "The key thing here is the capability of the Russian navy."

"It is able to respond with lightning speed to all who decides to infringe on our sovereignty and freedom," Putin said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen shared her joy at the win

It came home: Queen leads congratulations to 'inspirational' Lionesses after Euros victory

Nichelle Nichols has died

Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

A man has been arrested for Lillia's murder

Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte

Nadine Dorries has been told to "wind her neck in" by fellow Conservative ministers

Nadine Dorries shares 'dangerous' mock-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris in back

England have won Euro 2022

Historic victory for England's Lionesses after extra-time thriller in Euros final

England's Matt Walls (no.29) went over the barrier into the crowd in the horrifying crash.

English cyclist flies into crowd and leaves fan 'covered in blood' in huge Velodrome crash

Exclusive
Anthony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Dad who left partner for Ukraine refugee insists he 'just wanted to make her feel welcome'

Mick Whelan has told LBC he hasn't heard from Grant Shapps in two years.

Rail chaos: Union boss claims 'no contact' with Shapps for 2 years as pay row rumbles on

Prince William and Princess Charlotte delivered a message for the Lionesses.

Prince William and Charlotte roar on Lionesses for Euro 2022 final

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a platform at Reading station.

Man dies on station platform after 'altercation on train' at Reading

The 'beach bodied' campaign has been criticised for "editing out" a model's prosthetic leg.

Spanish 'beach bodies' campaign slammed for 'editing out' prosthetic leg of British model

England face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

England head to Wembley: Lionesses on brink of history as they face Germany at Euro final

Liz Truss has played down her lead over Rishi Sunak in the contest to become PM

Truss plays down lead over Sunak in make-or-break weekend for Tory contest

Prince Charles is believed to have accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden

Prince Charles charity 'accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden'

Guests have arrived at the estate

It's party time: Guests mark Boris and Carrie Johnson's wedding bash at Tory donor estate

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since the incident

Mum of Archie Battersbee urges Health Sec to 'act immediately' to keep her son alive

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who starred as Lt Uhura in Star Trek, dies aged 89
Lebanon Silos

Part of Beirut’s blast-damaged port silos collapses

Russia Navy Explosion

Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Iraq Protests

Iraqi protesters camp out in parliament for second day

Fidel Valdez Ramos

Ex-Philippine president Ramos, who helped oust dictator Marcos, dies at 94
Russia Navy Explosion

Six injured as drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
Sting

Sting denounces Ukraine war and warns of threats to democracy
Macky Sall

Senegal’s legislative election tests ruling party influence

An Israeli navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea

Hezbollah airs video of Israeli ships in disputed gas field

Paris cooling system

Cool secret that may help Mona Lisa keep smiling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics
James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race
Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London