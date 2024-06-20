When Putin met Kim: Leaders cement alliance with limo drive, concert and pony stroking outing

20 June 2024, 16:45

When Putin met Kim: Leaders cement alliance with limo drive, concert and pony stroking outing
When Putin met Kim: Leaders cement alliance with limo drive, concert and pony stroking outing. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Vladimir Putin has departed North Korea following a summit where he reignited his "firey friendship" with Kim Jong Un.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After feeding horses, petting dogs, and driving through the streets of Pyongyang together, the two despots agreed their countries would use all available means to provide immediate military assistance in the event of war, according to North Korean state media.

Kim and Putin described the deal, reached at a Pyongyang summit on Wednesday, as a major upgrade of bilateral relations, covering security, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties.

Despite forming a serious bilateral defence agreement, the two still found time to enjoy themselves and each other's company and reignite what Kim described as their "firey friendship".

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin walk through a garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin walk through a garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister

Read More: Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'

Feeding a horse

Putin and Kim bonded over their shared love of animals during the trip.

Kim was pictured feeding a horse during the summit, as Putin looked on and stroked the animal's head.

Both despots have frequently been pictured with horses in their own propaganda.

Putin notoriously rode a horse while shirtless - an image intended to portray his toughness and manliness to the Russian people.

Kim has also been photographed riding a white stallion through Mount Paektu - but wearing a thick brown coat, instead of being shirtless.

Kim Jong Un feeds a horse as Vladimir Putin watches on at a garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un feeds a horse as Vladimir Putin watches on at a garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy

'Carpool Karaoke' drive

Putin and Kim were also pictured laughing with one another as they drove through the streets of Pyongyang in a luxury limousine - gifted to the North Korean dictator from his Russian counterpart.

The images were described as reminiscent of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke - where the chat show host would drive around the streets of Los Angeles, singing along with popstars and their back catalogue of songs.

Both Putin and Kim took turns driving around the North Korean capital as footage showed them joking with one another and exchanging stories.

The gift of the Russian-made Aurus car was intended to reinforce the country's strong relationship ahead of signing a mutual defence agreement.

Kim Jong Un drives a car presented by Vladimir Putin at a garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un drives a car presented by Vladimir Putin at a garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un drive a Russian Aurus limousine during their meeting in Pyongyang
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un drive a Russian Aurus limousine during their meeting in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un ride on an open car as they parade during the official welcome ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un ride on an open car as they parade during the official welcome ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy

Sharing 'pent up inmost thoughts'

Putin and Kim are said to have shared their "pent-up inmost thoughts" during the summit in as they pledged to forge a new "multi-polar world" and signed a "defence pact".

Kim said he gave Putin his "consistent and unwavering support", as he backed Russia's war in Ukriane.

The Korean Central News Agency said "the top leaders exchanged their pent-up inmost thoughts" and "opened their minds to more surely develop the DPRK-Russia relations in conformity with the common desire and will of the peoples of the two countries".

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un attend a concert in Pyongyang
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un attend a concert in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un toast during a reception at the Mongnangwan Reception House in Pyongyang
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un toast during a reception at the Mongnangwan Reception House in Pyongyang. Picture: Getty

Exchanging gifts of dogs and paintings

Putin and Kim exchanged several gifts throughout the summit - including two dogs, a painting, a tea set, an admiral’s dirk, a series of busts and the Aurus limousine.

A Kremlin aide said the tea set, gifted by Putin was “very beautiful”, according to Russia’s Tass state news agency.

He said Putin also received “very good presents”.

Kim gave Putin a pair of native Pungsan hunting dogs – the same gift he gave to Moon Jae-in, the former South Korean president, in 2018.

Kim Jong Un presents a pair of Pungsan dogs to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un presents a pair of Pungsan dogs to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a garden of the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy
Kim Jong Un shows a gift to Vladimir Putin at the state guest house in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un shows a gift to Vladimir Putin at the state guest house in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy

Waving goodbye

Putin and Kim showcased their personal and geopolitical ties throughout the visit, even hugging twice at the airport.

Kim personally greeted and embraced Putin as the Russian leader touched down at Sunan International Airport.

They then hugged again as Putin departed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Standing on the tarmac, Kim waved up at his Russian counterpart as Putin peeked through the window to gesture back.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un hug during the departure ceremony at an international airport outside Pyongyang
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un hug during the departure ceremony at an international airport outside Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy
Vladimir Putin waves from the plane during a departure ceremony at the airport after Russian-North Korean talks
Vladimir Putin waves from the plane during a departure ceremony at the airport after Russian-North Korean talks. Picture: Getty
Kim Jong Un waves as Russian President Vladimir Putin departs at an international airport outside Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un waves as Russian President Vladimir Putin departs at an international airport outside Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy

Following their summit, Kim said the two countries had a "fiery friendship" and that the deal was their "strongest-ever treaty," putting the relationship at the level of an alliance.

He vowed full support for Russia's war in Ukraine. Putin called it a "breakthrough document" reflecting shared desires to move relations to a higher level.

North Korea and the former Soviet Union signed a treaty in 1961, which experts say necessitated Moscow's military intervention if the North came under attack.

The deal was discarded after the collapse of the USSR and replaced in 2000 by one that offered weaker security assurances.

A full day after the summit, South Korean officials said they were still interpreting the results, including what Russia's response might be if the North comes under attack.

Analysts were mixed on whether the agreement obligates Russia to an automatic military intervention on behalf of the North in war situations or was carefully worded enough to avoid such a commitment.

It also was not immediately clear why the article invokes the UN Charter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

England fans celebrate at the BOXPark Wembley

England fans pack out pubs and sneak out of work early to cheer on three lions ahead of crunch Euros clash

Exclusive
Smash and Wings owner Haroon is unhappy at being threatened to make the change

Family restaurant threatened with legal action by US giant if it doesn't change name to avoid 'copyright breach'

An intruder has been on the roof of Sacred Heart High School for three days.

London girls school closed for three days due to 'our intruder' on roof as police say situation still ongoing

Farah El Kadhi

Influencer Farah El Kadhi dies aged 36 after 'suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta'

Sir Ian McKellen will not re-appear in West End play as veteran actor, 85, gives health update after falling from stage

Sir Ian McKellen will not re-appear in West End play as veteran actor, 85, gives health update after falling from stage

Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Last person to speak to missing Jay Slater claims he has been kidnapped and ‘something sinister is going on’

Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrested for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Serbia threatens to quit Euros over Croatia and Albania fans' 'kill the Serbs' chanting - throwing England's group into chaos

Serbia threatens to quit Euros over Croatia and Albania fans' 'kill the Serbs' chants - throwing England's group into chaos
Nigel Farage described Just Stop Oil's latest stunt as 'appalling'

'Akin to domestic terrorism': Farage slams Just Stop Oil's latest 'appalling' stunts after Taylor Swift's jet targeted

Exclusive
Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald broke into the airfield with the aim of targeting Taylor Swift's jet. Kowalski is a Taylor Swift fan

Revealed: Eco-activists who targeted Taylor Swift's jet unmasked as ex-civil servant and Palestine protester

Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Jay Slater, missing Brit in Tenerife, rang friend to say he'd 'cut his leg on cactus' and 'didn't know where he was'

Sir Ian McKellen is recuperating following a fall from the stage

Sir Ian McKellen to miss remainder of Player Kings’ London dates following fall

The Bank of England has given its latest updates on interest rates.

Blow for borrowers as Bank of England holds interest rates again at 5.25%

Two protesters bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint

Two eco-activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint as bosses say 'no visible damage' to monument

German police

'Isis terrorist sleeper agent' arrested in Germany near Euro 2024 host city

The court ruling could threaten the future of oil and gas projects.

Future of new oil and gas projects in UK thrown into doubt after landmark Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arthur Pendragon has condemned the attack on Stonehenge

'Like targeting a cathedral': Britain's 'top druid' condemns Just Stop Oil's 'completely dismaying' Stonehenge attack
Just Stop Oil targeted Taylor Swift's jet in VIP airfield - but failed to find it

Just Stop Oil activists fail to find Taylor Swift's jet despite targeting it in VIP airfield attack
Laura Saunders, the Conservative candidate for Bristol North West

Tory candidate being investigated over alleged election date bet is 'married to Conservative Director of Campaigns'
Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.

Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’
x

Post Office accidentally publishes the names and addresses of 555 subpostmasters wrongfully convicted in Horizon scandal
Gambling probes into two Tory candidates are a 'betrayal of trust' in Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove has said.

Gove says election bets are ‘betrayal of Prime Minister’s trust’ as second Tory candidate investigated by regulator
Michael Gove said the Conservatives would make it easier to buy housing

Michael Gove defends missed housing targets as he claims getting onto property ladder will be easier under Tories
The actress beamed as she cradled her baby bump on Wednesday evening.

Jenna Coleman reveals she’s pregnant as she debuts baby bump just months after marriage rumours
Two Just Stop Oil activists sprayed private planes at airfield hours 'after Taylor Swifts' jet arrived

Eco-protesters arrested after trying but failing to damage Taylor Swift's plane in VIP airfield stunt
The Conservative Party is campaigning across the country for the General Election.

General Election LIVE: Tory campaign director and candidate wife under investigation for election betting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William appeared at Ascot

Prince William shares tender moment with Kate's mother as she suffers mishap at Ascot

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit