Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'

19 June 2024, 13:21

Putin has visited North Korea
Putin has visited North Korea. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un have vowed to create a "multi-polar world" on a visit by the Russian leader to North Korea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two are said to have shared their "pent-up inmost thoughts" at a summit in North Korea in which they pledged to forge a new "multi-polar world" and signed a "defence pact".

Kim said he backed Russia's war in Ukraine, and Putin thanked North Korea for their "consistent and unwavering support".

Wednesday's visit marks Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years, and the two countries vowed to defend each other if attacked. The two had previously met in September in Russia.

The defence pact was part of a "comprehensive strategic partnership" between the two countries, according to Kim, speaking in a rare press conference.

Read more: Vladimir Putin promises Ukraine ceasefire on two conditions as he issues fresh warning to the West

Read more: South Korean soldiers open fire after North Korean troops cross border in major escalation of simmering tensions

In this photo provided on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, by the North Korean government, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un,
In this photo provided on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, by the North Korean government, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un,. Picture: Alamy
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a Gala concert in Pyongyang, on June 19, 2024
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a Gala concert in Pyongyang, on June 19, 2024. Picture: Getty
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) drive an Aurus car in Pyongyang
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) drive an Aurus car in Pyongyang. Picture: Getty

The move will add to a sense of insecurity among some western nations and their Asian allies such as South Korea and Japan about the growing alliance between Russia, North Korea and China.

Putin said: "The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement".

Kim said the pact would be "strictly peace-loving and defensive" and would also cover the areas of politics and the economy.

He added: "Our two countries' relations have been elevated to the new higher level of an alliance."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend the official welcome ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend the official welcome ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy
Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Liberation Monument in Pyongyang
Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Liberation Monument in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy
North Korea's people attend the official welcome ceremony with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea's people attend the official welcome ceremony with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Picture: Alamy

Putin said that Russia was in conflict with the US and its allies, and their imperialist policies, according to Russian news outlets.

Addressing North Korea, he said: "We highly appreciate your consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in the Ukrainian direction."

He also wrote in an editorial for a North Korean publication before his visit that Russia would help "develop alternative trade and mutual settlement mechanisms not controlled by the West" and "build an equal and indivisible security architecture in Eurasia".

A motorcade with Russian President Vladimir Putin
A motorcade with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, right, attend talks in Pyongyang
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, right, attend talks in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands while posing for a photo prior to their talks in Pyongyang
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands while posing for a photo prior to their talks in Pyongyang. Picture: Alamy

The North Korean state news agency said: "Friendly relations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation have emerged as a strong strategic fortress for preserving international justice, peace and security and an engine for accelerating the building of a new multi-polar world.

“The anti-imperialist independent forces are working hard to defend the sovereignty and security of their countries and build an independent multi-polar world. On the contrary, the hegemony-seeking forces insist on a uni-polar world."

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, a convoy transports North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin through the Arch of Triumph
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, a convoy transports North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin through the Arch of Triumph. Picture: Getty
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) walk after a signing ceremony following their bilateral talks at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) walk after a signing ceremony following their bilateral talks at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang. Picture: Getty

The Korean Central News Agency said: "Passing through charmingly lit streets of Pyongyang at night, the top leaders exchanged their pent-up inmost thoughts and opened their minds to more surely develop the DPRK-Russia relations in conformity with the common desire and will of the peoples of the two countries with the meeting as a momentum".

Putin arrived in North Korea at about 2.30 in the morning, following a stop-off in the Russian Far East.

He was given a huge ceremonial welcome, including a motorcade and a large banner with his face.

